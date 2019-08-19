Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Spat between ihug founder and ex-wife hits High Court

Monday, 19 August 2019, 3:11 pm
Article: BusinessDesk


By Victoria Young

Aug. 19 (BusinessDesk) - Former ihug co-founder Tim Wood is being sued by his former wife Sasha, in a High Court case involving three Queen's Counsel.

Tim is best known for founding internet company ihug with brother Nick, which became New Zealand's third-largest ISP before being sold in 2003 for $82 million.

A preliminary hearing was held today in the High Court at Auckland, with plaintiff Sasha represented by top divorce lawyer Deborah Chambers QC.

Jan McCartney QC represents Tim in his personal capacity, while Jane Anderson QC is representing several trusts involved in the dispute.

The case is in its early stages, and as such associate judge Roger Bell excluded media from this morning's hearing.

The associate judge did so because the defence lawyers objected to BusinessDesk's presence.

Today's court list indicates the hearing was for a security for costs application. This is often sought if a defendant believes a plaintiff won't be able to pay costs if they lose.

The public list also indicates discovery to be an issue.

In the 1990s, the ISP's owners - Tim, Nick and father John - were said to be worth $75 million according to the National Business Review's annual rich list, but have since dropped off the publication's radar.

The web entrepreneur owns a 37 percent stake in Mexicali Fresh and Burger Wisconsin-owner Mariposa Restaurant Holdings, through the company Mirage Property Investments.

Tim and Sasha had also been involved in the local film industry, taking associate producer credits on 'The Dark Horse' in 2015. At the time, media journalist Russell Brown reported the Woods invested $500,000 into the film which starred Cliff Curtis.

According to the NZ Film Commission's annual report for 2015 the film, about a chess player, generated $1.95 million at the box office.

The duo were also associate producers on local art house drama 'Everything We Loved'.

Sasha retains a shareholding in film production company Four Knight's Film while Tim stopped being a shareholder in August 2017.

(BusinessDesk)

ends

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Industry Report: Growing Interactive Sector Wants Screen Grants

Introducing a coordinated plan that invests in emerging talent and allows interactive media to access existing screen industry programmes would create hundreds of hi-tech and creative industry jobs. More>>

ALSO:

Ground Rules: Government Moves To Protect Best Growing Land

“Continuing to grow food in the volumes and quality we have come to expect depends on the availability of land and the quality of the soil. Once productive land is built on, we can’t use it for food production, which is why we need to act now.” More>>

ALSO:

Royal Society: Calls For Overhaul Of Gene-Technology Regulations

An expert panel considering the implications of new technologies that allow much more controlled and precise ‘editing’ of genes, has concluded it’s time for an overhaul of the regulations and that there’s an urgent need for wide discussion and debate about gene editing... More>>

ALSO:

Retail: Card Spending Dips In July

Seasonally-adjusted electronic card spending dipped in July by 0.1 percent after being flat in June, according to Stats NZ. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent lift, according to the median in a Bloomberg poll. More>>

ALSO:

Product Stewardship: Govt Takes More Action To Reduce Waste

The Government is proposing a new way to deal with environmentally harmful products before they become waste, including plastic packing and bottles, as part of a wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills. More>>

ALSO:

Earnings Update: Fonterra Sees Up To $675m Loss On Writedowns

“While the Co-op’s FY19 underlying earnings range is within the current guidance of 10-15 cents per share, when you take into consideration these likely write-downs, we expect to make a reported loss of $590-675 million this year, which is a 37 to 42 cent loss per share." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 