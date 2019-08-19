Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vodafone supports Mini Robot Rumble

Monday, 19 August 2019, 3:13 pm
Press Release: Vodafone


New Zealand’s Mini Robot Rumble, running for its third year, is set to bring robotics to life in smashing fashion for a new generation of Kiwi kids.

The annual Mini Robot Rumble which will be held on August 24, is an Auckland University Robotics Association (AURA) initiative, proudly supported by Vodafone.

The Mini Robot Rumble will see small robots, built by students, “battle to the death” by knocking each other out of action, through a number of rounds until one robot is crowned the victor. AURA members have successfully completed a number of larger scale versions in Australia, United States and China.

Having a tournament in New Zealand means keen Kiwi students will no longer have to spend thousands travelling overseas to participate.

AURA Treasurer Reeve D’Cunha says that, combined with the price of the robotic kits, means that the competition is open to all Kiwi kids, so no one is left behind.

“We thought it was important to think about how we could make this competition open to everyone, including low decile schools. A kit can cost up to thousands of dollars, but Vodafone’s support means we can offer a kit for $250,” D’Cunha said.

Vodafone’s Technology Director Tony Baird believes supporting Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education in New Zealand is vital, which is why it was a simple decision to support the Mini Robot Rumble.

“We know how important it is to grow future engineers and technologists, not just for Vodafone, but for the benefit of New Zealand’s economic development.

“It’s fantastic to think that many of the students taking part in this competition will be able to use what they’ve learnt to bring about transformation in this rapidly evolving digital age,” Baird said.

