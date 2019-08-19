Making fresh Sound in the Capital

POW Studios, Wellington’s award-winning Post Production Company, celebrated their shift across Wellington, from Miramar to a larger custom-built facility in Mount Cook with Dame Gaylene Preston officially opening their new premises, last Wednesday.

In her speech, Dame Gaylene Preston spoke of the exodus to Auckland in the early 1990s, which saw screen professionals leave Wellington. Dame Gaylene went on to say she found great comfort in experienced industry professionals, such as the team at POW Studios, building new facilities and setting down firm roots in the Capital.

Matthew Lambourn, Creative Director at POW Studios, likened their new custom-built sound mixing suite to the kumara pits that once flourished where the neighboring Government House now stands, with long hours spent in the dark producing nourishing fruits for all.

Having received glowing reviews for their recent work on the documentary Helen Kelly - Together and Bea Joblin’s debut comedy Births, Deaths and Marriages, POW Studios are looking to continue their success on the upcoming NZ-made feature films, Low Down Dirty Criminals and Coming Home in the Dark.

The POW Studios production team are producing a sonically immersive children’s podcast, What Will I Be Today?, written by Victor Rodger, Kyle Mewburn, Steph Matuku and Renee Liang for Radio New Zealand, with support from New Zealand on Air. The POW Studios VFX and animation team are working with the New Zealand Ballet on their upcoming season of Hansel and Gretel.

“Our move to Mount Cook has brought a change in focus for us at POW Studios, one that will build creative partnerships with Producers and Directors. This allows a collective approach to film-making with an emphasis on high-quality deliverables.”

John McKay, POW Studios CEO

In building their new facility, POW Studios hopes to attract and encourage more local and international interest, and remain at the forefront of collaborative and diverse film and media.

