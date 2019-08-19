Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Making fresh Sound in the Capital

Monday, 19 August 2019, 4:16 pm
Press Release: POW Studios

POW Studios, Wellington’s award-winning Post Production Company, celebrated their shift across Wellington, from Miramar to a larger custom-built facility in Mount Cook with Dame Gaylene Preston officially opening their new premises, last Wednesday.

In her speech, Dame Gaylene Preston spoke of the exodus to Auckland in the early 1990s, which saw screen professionals leave Wellington. Dame Gaylene went on to say she found great comfort in experienced industry professionals, such as the team at POW Studios, building new facilities and setting down firm roots in the Capital.

Matthew Lambourn, Creative Director at POW Studios, likened their new custom-built sound mixing suite to the kumara pits that once flourished where the neighboring Government House now stands, with long hours spent in the dark producing nourishing fruits for all.

Having received glowing reviews for their recent work on the documentary Helen Kelly - Together and Bea Joblin’s debut comedy Births, Deaths and Marriages, POW Studios are looking to continue their success on the upcoming NZ-made feature films, Low Down Dirty Criminals and Coming Home in the Dark.

The POW Studios production team are producing a sonically immersive children’s podcast, What Will I Be Today?, written by Victor Rodger, Kyle Mewburn, Steph Matuku and Renee Liang for Radio New Zealand, with support from New Zealand on Air. The POW Studios VFX and animation team are working with the New Zealand Ballet on their upcoming season of Hansel and Gretel.

“Our move to Mount Cook has brought a change in focus for us at POW Studios, one that will build creative partnerships with Producers and Directors. This allows a collective approach to film-making with an emphasis on high-quality deliverables.”
John McKay, POW Studios CEO

In building their new facility, POW Studios hopes to attract and encourage more local and international interest, and remain at the forefront of collaborative and diverse film and media.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from POW Studios on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Industry Report: Growing Interactive Sector Wants Screen Grants

Introducing a coordinated plan that invests in emerging talent and allows interactive media to access existing screen industry programmes would create hundreds of hi-tech and creative industry jobs. More>>

ALSO:

Ground Rules: Government Moves To Protect Best Growing Land

“Continuing to grow food in the volumes and quality we have come to expect depends on the availability of land and the quality of the soil. Once productive land is built on, we can’t use it for food production, which is why we need to act now.” More>>

ALSO:

Royal Society: Calls For Overhaul Of Gene-Technology Regulations

An expert panel considering the implications of new technologies that allow much more controlled and precise ‘editing’ of genes, has concluded it’s time for an overhaul of the regulations and that there’s an urgent need for wide discussion and debate about gene editing... More>>

ALSO:

Retail: Card Spending Dips In July

Seasonally-adjusted electronic card spending dipped in July by 0.1 percent after being flat in June, according to Stats NZ. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent lift, according to the median in a Bloomberg poll. More>>

ALSO:

Product Stewardship: Govt Takes More Action To Reduce Waste

The Government is proposing a new way to deal with environmentally harmful products before they become waste, including plastic packing and bottles, as part of a wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills. More>>

ALSO:

Earnings Update: Fonterra Sees Up To $675m Loss On Writedowns

“While the Co-op’s FY19 underlying earnings range is within the current guidance of 10-15 cents per share, when you take into consideration these likely write-downs, we expect to make a reported loss of $590-675 million this year, which is a 37 to 42 cent loss per share." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 