QAC granted Requiring Authority Status for Wanaka Airport

22 August 2019

Queenstown Airport Corporation (QAC) has been approved as the Requiring Authority for Wanaka Airport.

QAC has managed Wanaka Airport since 2009. Last year, Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) granted QAC a 100-year lease of Wanaka Airport, after a public consultation process. The lease commenced on 1 April 2018.

As the long-term leaseholder, on 1 April QAC lodged an application with the Ministry for the Environment under Section 167 of the Resource Management Act 1991 to become the ‘Requiring Authority’ in relation to Wanaka Airport. The application was supported by QLDC, as the existing Requiring Authority and designation holder. The approval decision will take effect on 5 September.

Rachel Tregidga, General Manager Property and Planning said: “This approval recognises QAC as the Airport Authority responsible for the operation, maintenance and development of Wanaka Airport. It is routine for infrastructure providers, including airport operators, to hold Requiring Authority status because it enables them to operate efficiently and utilise the existing designation provisions of the Resource Management Act.”

Any changes to the existing designations that are considered more than minor, would need to go through a public submission process with an opportunity for community feedback.

