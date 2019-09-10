Kiwis work hard at multiple jobs



More than 1 in 14 employed New Zealanders are working two or more jobs, Stats NZ said today.

In the June 2019 quarter, 7.3 percent of all employed people (195,400) said that they held two or more jobs in the previous week, according to the Household Labour Force Survey. Note that all figures used in this story are not seasonally adjusted.

The demographics with the highest rates of holding multiple jobs were employed women (8.4 percent) and employed parents and caregivers of dependent children (8.3 percent), with the majority of multiple job holders aged 45 years and older (52.7 percent).

“The types of people most likely to hold multiple jobs have remained largely consistent over the past two years since our last spotlight on multiple job holders,” labour market statistics manager Scott Ussher said.

Middle-aged and moonlighting at a second job has more information on multiple job holders from the June 2017 quarter.

Over half of multiple job holders own their own business

In the June 2019 quarter, more than half (58.2 percent) of those who held multiple jobs owned their own business, in comparison with 15.5 percent of single job holders. Of all employed people, 18.6 percent said that they owned their own business.

Of all employed people, men were most likely to own their own business, with 22.3 percent of men owning their own business compared with 14.6 percent of women. This remains true for multiple job holders, with 67.7 percent of men who held multiple jobs owning their own business compared with 50.2 percent of women.

Multiple job holders earning above the national median

Multiple job holders earned a median weekly income of $1,116 across all jobs, higher than both the median weekly income of single job holders ($999) and all people in paid employment ($1,000).

Men and women who held multiple jobs earned similar amounts in their second jobs ($206 and $192, respectively). Combining income of all jobs held, men who held multiple jobs earned a median total weekly income of $1,429, while women who held multiple jobs earned a median total weekly income of $986.

Male multiple job holders earned a similar amount in their main job to men who held only one job ($1,151 and $1,122, respectively), while women who held multiple jobs earned less in their main jobs than women who held only one job ($740 and $885, respectively).

Multiple job holders working more hours on average than single job holders

Across all employed people, the average usual hours worked per week was 37.9. For a multiple job holder, the average increased to 43.3 hours per week, while for a single job holder the average remained similar to the average across all employed at 37.4 hours per week.

Male multiple job holders worked an average of 50.4 usual hours a week, and men who held only one job worked an average of 41.0 hours per week. Women who held multiple jobs worked 37.4 hours per week on average, while women who held only one job worked an average of 33.4 hours per week.

“It is more common to see men taking on part-time work in addition to a full-time job than women, who have a higher rate of working part time in both their main and second jobs,” Mr Ussher said.

“This may be contributing to why we are seeing men who hold multiple jobs working significantly more usual hours on average than women who hold multiple jobs.”



© Scoop Media

