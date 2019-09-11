Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Lumo Gets Creative

Wednesday, 11 September 2019, 10:32 am
Press Release: Lumo Digital Outdoor

11th September, 2019


LUMO Digital Outdoor is excited to launch The Pixel Awards, designed to inspire and celebrate dynamic & interactive creativity for the digital out-of-home sector. It will help demonstrate the recent and rapid evolution of the outdoor advertising medium, driven primarily by significant investment in digital screen infrastructure and related technologies.

The initiative has been launched to educate and motivate creative thinkers to apply their ideas for chosen and willing clients and help us all showcase the creative opportunities digital OOH has to offer.

“One of the things that’s missing from almost all outdoor advertising we’re seeing at the moment, particularly on roadside outdoor media, is the regular use of dynamic or interactive ad content,” CEO Phil Clemas says.

He puts this down to a few things following recent talks with various creative agencies; one – they just don’t think about it, two – clients think it’s too hard or really expensive, three – OOH is often planned and booked too late and leaves no time for creativity.

“The Pixel’s is really about trying to break down all of those barriers – firstly, to inspire and to educate about the dynamic and interactive capabilities, get creatives excited, allow the creative thinkers to get their imaginations flowing, and then they can put an idea together for a client. This is a chance to showcase creative work in a premium-quality, brand safe environment where advertisers can reach large audiences in a more contextually relevant fashion.”

The inaugural winning Pixel Award entry will win a prize package worth over $45,000 including a trip for two to SXSW in Austin, Texas in March 2020, free media time on LUMO’s media network and the coveted Pixel trophy, a creative artwork piece in its own right.

People are able to enter as an individual or as a team but the idea has to be affiliated with a client who has signed off on it. The travel package will include return flights and airport transfers for the US, Platinum Badge tickets to the SXSW festival, 5x nights hotel accommodation and $500 each spending money.


The campaign will officially launch on 24 September and entries will run through to the end of October. There will be five judges – Clemas plus four creative luminaries who will be revealed on launch day..

“Over the last few weeks, we have presented to over 150 creative thinkers from a number of agencies and canvased their thoughts on the lure of a travel prize to SXSW. All agreed that the opportunity to challenge for the Pixel Trophy and if good enough to win, have the campaign display for free was already hugely attractive. But the chance to go to the festival will especially motivate busy creatives to pay attention to this new initiative," Clemas says.

It is also not going to be a one-off ¬– The Pixel Awards will be a quarterly competition, running in February, May, August and November from 2020.
For more information and entry details, visit www.pixelawards.nz

About LUMO
LUMO Digital Outdoor is New Zealand’s only national pure-play digital out-of-home advertising company. Created to offer clients a single focus on all things digital outdoor, LUMO's emphasis on high-resolution large format LED billboards, premium inner-city locations and leading-edge smart software technologies gives advertisers the edge.
Founded by New Zealand media industry stalwarts Kent Harrison and Phil Clemas in 2016, LUMO is fast becoming the most influential digital outdoor specialist in the country with premium LED screens operating across Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington and Christchurch, all under-pinned by a technology infrastructure that guarantees a new standard in operational transparency and audience accountability like no other.
Contact Phil Clemas on 09 666-0700 or phil@lumodigital.nz for more information


