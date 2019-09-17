Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZD remains 10th most traded currency

Tuesday, 17 September 2019, 9:28 am
Press Release: Reserve Bank

The New Zealand dollar (NZD) remains the tenth most traded currency globally, according to a global survey compiled by the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) released today.

The triennial survey took place in April and involved central banks and other authorities in 53 jurisdictions and close to 1300 banks and other dealers.

The NZD has held the number 10 spot since 2010. The US dollar retained the number one spot - being on one side of 88% of all foreign exchange (FX) trades – followed by the euro and the Japanese yen respectively.

Reserve Bank Assistant Governor and General Manager of Economics, Financial Markets and Banking Christian Hawkesby says New Zealand has had a high FX turnover to GDP ratio throughout history which has been attributed to the ability of non-residents to freely trade directly in the currency as well as in New Zealand dollar-denominated financial instruments.

“The BIS survey is an interesting exercise which highlights that although our economy is relatively minor compared to the survey participants we are ranked against, the NZ dollar is traded with a disproportionate frequency in global FX markets.”

Trading in FX markets reached $6.6 trillion per day in April 2019 according to BIS figures, up from $5.1 trillion three years earlier.

FX trading continues to be concentrated in the world’s largest financial centres; the United Kingdom, the United States, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore and Japan where 79% of all foreign exchange trading takes place.

New Zealand's foreign exchange market handled an average of US$9.5 billion per day in April 2019, down from US$10.6b in April 2016.

The most common currencies traded daily in New Zealand are the US dollar (US$8335 million), NZ Dollar (US$7241m), Australian dollar (US$1343m), Japanese yen (US$399m), euro (US$622m) and the British pound (US$277m).

The survey also captured over-the-counter interest rate derivatives, which averaged US$6.5 trillion daily in April 2019, up markedly from $2.7 trillion at the time of the April 2016 survey. The increase has been attributed to increased hedging and positioning amid shifting prospects for growth and monetary policy.

More information:
BIS Triennial Central Bank Survey: Global foreign exchange market turnover in 2019 release (PDF 559KB)
BIS Triennial Central Bank Survey: Global foreign exchange market turnover in 2019 statistics tables (XLSX 70KB)
BIS Triennial Central Bank Survey: Interest rate derivatives market turnover in 2019 release (PDF 423 KB)
BIS Triennial Central Bank Survey: Interest rate derivatives market turnover in 2019 statistics tables (XLSX 91KB)

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Reserve Bank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Oil Scare: Trump Authorises Use Of Emergency Crude Stockpile

The New Zealand dollar fell against the US dollar after President Donald Trump authorised the use of the country's emergency crude stockpile after the weekend attack on Saudi Arabia’s major oil facilities. More>>

ALSO:

Pre-Post-Brexit Deal Talks: UK Trade Minister Visits Wellington

New Zealand should get a better deal for exports of sheepmeat, beef and dairy products into the United Kingdom after Brexit, the British Minister of State for Trade, Liz Truss, said in Wellington today. More>>

ALSO:

Not-Very Well: Tamarind Halts Tui Drilling; OMV Assesses Options

Tamarind Resources has halted drilling at its Tui oil field off the Taranaki coast after the first of the three planned wells came up dry. Managing director Ian Angell says that despite the “unexpected” result from the first well, the firm believes the other two prospects are worth pursuing. More>>

ALSO:

Seeking 'Clarity': Crown To Appeal Southern Response Decision, Offers Costs

“It is our intention that the clarity that will come from the outcome of these proceedings will enable the Crown to work with Southern Response to provide a soundly based proactive solution to those people that are affected.” More>>

Thinking Of The Children: Plan For Classification For Commercial Video On Demand

Classifying on-demand video content will be made mandatory to bring it in line with other media and provide better guidance and protections to families and young people, says Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 