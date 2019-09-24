STAAH Opens a New Office in Melbourne, Australia

[Auckland, 24th September 2019] As a result of significant growth in recent years, STAAH proudly announces the opening of its new office in Melbourne, to tap the growing opportunities in the booming Australian markets.

Melbourne is STAAH's second office in Australia. This office will support our local clients and channel partners around Australia and the Oceania region.

STAAH looks forward to providing excellent solutions and services to the hospitality industry in Australia.

“We have ambitious plans for Australia, but most importantly, we’re excited to have a direct presence in this growing market and work closely with our partners,” says Edwin Saldanha, Regional Manager and Head of Marketing (Global).

“With our rock-solid technology and much-loved products, we will be focusing our efforts on strengthening our existing alliances in the market and creating new partnerships. We already have a great selection of clients in the area and have one of the highest-rated review scores on www.capterra.com. Continuing to drive STAAH's brand awareness and establishing new direct sales opportunities will also be our focus point.” adds Edwin.

STAAH comes highly recommended by our partners who use and love our robust technology and support. We can help accommodation owners of all types from a small guesthouse owner to a large hotel chain with multi-locations. Feel free to contact us to find out how your business can benefit from our services,” says Edwin.

Some of our Australian clients include Main StreetMotel, Mudgee Apartments, Orange Stay Apartments, Belle Le Vie Luxury BnB, TheByng Street Boutique Hotel, etc.



