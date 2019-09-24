Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

STAAH Opens a New Office in Melbourne, Australia

Tuesday, 24 September 2019, 10:46 am
Press Release: STAAH

[Auckland, 24th September 2019] As a result of significant growth in recent years, STAAH proudly announces the opening of its new office in Melbourne, to tap the growing opportunities in the booming Australian markets.

Melbourne is STAAH's second office in Australia. This office will support our local clients and channel partners around Australia and the Oceania region.

STAAH looks forward to providing excellent solutions and services to the hospitality industry in Australia.

“We have ambitious plans for Australia, but most importantly, we’re excited to have a direct presence in this growing market and work closely with our partners,” says Edwin Saldanha, Regional Manager and Head of Marketing (Global).

“With our rock-solid technology and much-loved products, we will be focusing our efforts on strengthening our existing alliances in the market and creating new partnerships. We already have a great selection of clients in the area and have one of the highest-rated review scores on www.capterra.com. Continuing to drive STAAH's brand awareness and establishing new direct sales opportunities will also be our focus point.” adds Edwin.

STAAH comes highly recommended by our partners who use and love our robust technology and support. We can help accommodation owners of all types from a small guesthouse owner to a large hotel chain with multi-locations. Feel free to contact us to find out how your business can benefit from our services,” says Edwin.

Some of our Australian clients include Main StreetMotel, Mudgee Apartments, Orange Stay Apartments, Belle Le Vie Luxury BnB, TheByng Street Boutique Hotel, etc.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from STAAH on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Up To $620 Million: Funding For Manawatū Gorge Replacement Highway

The initial funding of up to $100 million has been made available from a reallocation of funding by the NZ Transport Agency. The funding will enable construction to start quickly once the consent process is complete. More>>

Order To Pay $24,754.08: Non-Compliance Costs Landlord

Auckland landlord Rinal Kumar... was found to have failed to lodge tenancy bonds on 32 separate occasions and to have failed to provide documentation to TCIT in accordance with his obligations under tenancy law. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 