NZBA welcomes appointment of new Chief District Court Judge

26 September 2019

The New Zealand Bar Association has welcomed the appointment of the new Chief District Court Judge, Judge Heemi Taumaunu.

Judge Taumaunu, of Ngāti Pōrou and Ngāi Tahu descent, is an acknowledged judicial innovator, having developed and presided over the first Rangatahi Court in Gisborne in 2008 and encouraged fellow Judges to set up marae-based youth courts.

NZBA President, Kate Davenport QC, says Judge Taumaunu is known as a warm, humble and caring man, qualities that will enhance his role as a leading figure in the New Zealand judiciary and the head of the District Court, which is Australasia's largest court. He is also an innovative judge with a passion for service to his community and the people of New Zealand.

“Judge Taumaunu is well placed to further the Court’s work in ensuring access to justice and improving its ability to meet the challenging environment in which it operates. This includes further development of specialist and therapeutic courts, as well as improving the Court’s operations in its civil jurisdiction,” says Ms Davenport. “The NZBA has no doubt that it will flourish and continue to be a Court for all New Zealanders under the guidance and vision of the new Chief Judge.”

Ends.









© Scoop Media

