Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZBA welcomes appointment of new Chief District Court Judge

Friday, 27 September 2019, 8:35 am
Press Release: NZ Bar Association

26 September 2019

The New Zealand Bar Association has welcomed the appointment of the new Chief District Court Judge, Judge Heemi Taumaunu.

Judge Taumaunu, of Ngāti Pōrou and Ngāi Tahu descent, is an acknowledged judicial innovator, having developed and presided over the first Rangatahi Court in Gisborne in 2008 and encouraged fellow Judges to set up marae-based youth courts.

NZBA President, Kate Davenport QC, says Judge Taumaunu is known as a warm, humble and caring man, qualities that will enhance his role as a leading figure in the New Zealand judiciary and the head of the District Court, which is Australasia's largest court. He is also an innovative judge with a passion for service to his community and the people of New Zealand.

“Judge Taumaunu is well placed to further the Court’s work in ensuring access to justice and improving its ability to meet the challenging environment in which it operates. This includes further development of specialist and therapeutic courts, as well as improving the Court’s operations in its civil jurisdiction,” says Ms Davenport. “The NZBA has no doubt that it will flourish and continue to be a Court for all New Zealanders under the guidance and vision of the new Chief Judge.”

Ends.



© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZ Bar Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Winning Pickers: Migrant Seasonal Worker Quotas Announced

“We are helping our regions’ growers to plan ahead and get the support they need. For the first time we are announcing a two-year increase to the RSE quota..." More>>

ALSO:

Fonterra Annual Results: Net Loss Of $605 Million

Today Fonterra announced its FY19 annual results, the final milk price for the 2018/19 season, its refreshed strategy and changes to its operating model and management team. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.0 percent... Employment is around its maximum sustainable level, and inflation remains within our target range but below the 2 percent mid-point. More>>

ALSO:

Ban On Sales Target Incentives: Faafoi Foreshadows Financial Conduct Regime

The government is planning to introduce a conduct licensing regime governing banks, insurers and non-bank deposit takers which will be administered by the Financial Markets Authority. More>>

ALSO:

Jetstar To Drop Regions: Air NZ Steps In With Discount Offer

Affected Jetstar customers will be able to purchase an Air New Zealand seat-only fare for the same route on the same day (schedule permitting) for no more than $50 each way. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 