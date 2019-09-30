Bell Gully recognised as New Zealand leader in IFLR1000 2020



MONDAY 30 SEPTEMBER 2019



International Financial Law Review (IFLR) has named Bell Gully as the leader in the New Zealand market across key categories in its recently released legal directory.

The firm is only one of two New Zealand firms to achieve Tier 1 status across all IFLR1000 2020 practice areas: banking and finance, capital markets, M&A, project development, and restructuring and insolvency.

Across the key leading lawyer categories, which include “highly regarded” and “market leader”, 11 current Bell Gully partners were recognised, the highest total in New Zealand. IFLR describes “highly regarded” individuals as someone with a strong transactional record and positive client feedback”, while “market leaders” are "true leaders in their field… recognised as standout performers in their country."

Chair Anna Buchly said these latest IFLR1000 rankings reflect the depth of Bell Gully’s expertise and role the firm has played in significant global transactions.

“Our team has been involved in several multi-billion dollar transactions across M&A and capital markets over the past 12 months – work that has transcended all departments within Bell Gully. These excellent rankings are testament to the effort of everyone involved,” she said.

A total of 16 Bell Gully lawyers are ranked in IFLR1000 2020.

ends

© Scoop Media

