ADVANTAGE Now Delivers Dark Web Monitoring Services through ID Agent Partnership

Advantage Offers Monitoring and Alerting of Stolen Digital Credentials, Increasingly Valuable Asset on Dark Web

7 November 2019 – Advantage announced its new Dark Web monitoring services provided through its partnership with ID Agent, provider of Dark Web monitoring and identity theft protection solutions. With Dark Web ID, Advantage offers around the clock monitoring and alerting for increasingly compromised digital credentials, scouring millions of sources, including botnets, criminal chat rooms, peer-to-peer networks, malicious websites, bulletin boards and illegal black market sites.

“We have a number of monitoring tools in our Revelation SIEM and SOC service which are utilised to discover and prevent attacks but was missing the part required to determine past breaches, until now”, says Steve Smith, Regional Executive at Advantage

The Dark Web is made up of various digital communities, and while there are legitimate purposes for the Dark Web, it is estimated that over 50 percent of all sites on the Dark Web today are used for criminal activities, including the disclosure and sale of digital credentials.

“Digital credentials such as usernames and passwords are widely used to connect to critical business applications – the reason these credentials are among the most valuable assets found on the Dark Web,” said Kevin Lancaster, CEO of ID Agent. “Unfortunately, the unaffordability of cyber offerings has played into the cyber poverty line experienced by small businesses. Dark Web ID, however, delivers an affordable model that provides small businesses with the same advanced credential monitoring capabilities used by Fortune 500 companies to organizations in the SMB and mid-market space.”

Dark Web ID is the IT Channel’s premier commercial solution to detect customers’ compromised credentials in real-time on the Dark Web. It vigilantly searches the most secretive corners of the Internet to find compromised data associated with your customers’ employees, contractors and other personnel, and notifies them immediately when these critical assets are compromised. The data provided by ID Agent through Dark Web ID is the most trusted and validated available.

About Advantage

Advantage have over 35 years of experience in the New Zealand IT market, providing enterprise class solutions across almost all market segments including government, medical, retail, financial and legal. We are a technically driven organisation that focuses on a true partnership with our clients – their success is intrinsically linked to ours. To achieve this goal in today’s IT landscape we maintain a level of flexibility and agility that few providers in the market are able to rival.

Our focus is on building scalable and secure solutions for customers that rely on highly connected IT services. Everything we do is secure by design and generally incorporates one or more of our security services which are often no longer optional in today’s environment. All services that we provide can be fully managed, customer managed or jointly managed based on the customers’ requirements and internal resources.

For more information on Advantage, visit: https://Advantage.nz or go to LinkedIn.

About ID Agent

ID Agent, a Kaseya company, provides the channel’s leading Dark Web monitoring and security awareness training solutions, available exclusively through the reseller channel, to MSPs worldwide. Its flagship product, Dark Web ID, delivers validated intelligence to identify, analyze and monitor for compromised or stolen employee and customer data. This data helps protect businesses from risk of a breach, while its prospecting tool opens doors for MSPs to begin security conversations. The company’s BullPhish ID provides cybersecurity awareness training and phishing simulation geared to the non-technical end user, to enhance a company’s overall cybersecurity and further safeguard corporate systems. For more information, visit: http://www.idagent.com or go to LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

