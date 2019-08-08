'Love Tennis' National Open Weekend



Love might mean nothing when it comes to tennis scoring, but clubs across New Zealand are encouraging Kiwi’s to Love Tennis during a nationwide open weekend on 7 & 8 September.

More than 120 clubs from Kaitaia to Dunedin will be taking part in Love Tennis, opening their doors from 1-4pm each day for free fun, giveaways and entertainment. The event is aimed at introducing the sport of tennis to a wider audience and engaging with people of all ages. Love Tennis national open weekend builds on the success of regional events hosted in the Lower North Island and Canterbury over recent years.

Many New Zealanders drive past their local tennis club every day, but don’t often think too much about what goes on behind the fence. Love Tennis opens the gates for everyone to come and play.

“Tennis is a game for everyone. Kiwi’s often have a racquet stored away at home and enjoy the fun of a social hit with friends. Love Tennis is all about celebrating our great game together, getting out in your local community and enjoying what your local club can offer. People of any age or skill level can pick up a racquet and have a lot of fun together.” Says Tennis New Zealand’s National Love Tennis Co-ordinator and creator, Mel Jansen.

“Kids, adults and families can make the most of this free event, meet new people and perhaps find a new passion.” Says Mel.

All Love Tennis attendees across New Zealand have the chance to win one of six trips for two to the 2020 ASB Classic, enjoying the action from Tennis New Zealand’s corporate suite. HELL Pizza are supporting the initiative by providing 200 vouchers for each club to give away to event attendees as well as supporting club volunteers with free pizza. "Our Love Tennis relationship is a great opportunity for local HELL store owners to support their communities. We’re donating over 25,0000 HELL pizza vouchers to incentivise people to come along and give tennis a go, keep active and enjoy a fun, social environment.” Says Ben Cumming, General Manager of HELL.







Clubs will be out in force in the coming weeks, promoting Love Tennis in their local communities with a range of flyers, posters and promotions.

128 tennis clubs across the country are taking part on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 September from 1-4pm. Tennis equipment will be provided by participating clubs free of charge and all will offer games, prizes, a BBQ and giveaways.

For more information visit http://www.lovetennis.kiwi

© Scoop Media

