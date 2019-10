TVNZ on Rugby World Cup broadcast

RUGBY WORLD CUP 2019 - UPDATE

The scheduled All Black’s v Italy World Cup 2019 match on Saturday evening has been cancelled and our thoughts are for the continued safety of players, officials and fans right now.

We’re pleased to let you know that in its place we will be screening a special 90-minute show ‘RWC 2019: The Story So Far’, live on TVNZ 1 from 7pm.

At this stage all other Rugby World Cup matches are due to play as scheduled.

