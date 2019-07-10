News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

MOH releases proposals for Medicinal Cannabis regulations

Wednesday, 10 July 2019, 2:14 pm
Press Release: Cannasouth

Media Release

10th July 2019


Cannasouth today welcomed the release of the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) proposals for the medicinal cannabis regulations to support the Medicinal Cannabis Scheme.

The document is part of the Government’s consultation process with the public and industry stakeholders, who will provide feedback on options that will help shape regulations around the production of and access to medicinal cannabis products.

Cannasouth CEO Mark Lucas says the company is looking forward to analysing the options in collaboration with its industry partners, to prepare a submission of its feedback to the MOH.

“Cannasouth is proud to be part of this pioneering journey. We acknowledge the role the MOH plays in the process and the enormity of the task with which it has been charged.

“In considering the document, we will be looking at whether the options outlined will achieve the goal of increasing access to safe, effective medicinal cannabis products for patients suffering from a wide range of debilitating medical conditions.

“We are confident the release of this discussion document today will help take us one step closer to achieving this goal.”

Consultation on the MOH’s proposal closes at 5pm on Wednesday 7th August 2019, which is also the deadline for submissions.


About Cannasouth Limited

Cannasouth is a biopharmaceutical research and development company based in the Waikato heartland of New Zealand. The Company has been established to focus on the commercial development of the medicinally beneficial attributes of cannabinoid compounds such as CBD, THC and associated chemical structures that are produced by the cannabis plant. Our goal is the development of next-generation cannabinoid medicines that support patients' health outcomes and improve their quality of life. Our products will be produced under GMP & ISO using environmentally friendly methods without the use of harmful chemicals or solvents, ensuring patients are treated with pure cannabinoid therapeutic compounds of the highest quality.

For video footage, photos and logos please visit: https://www.cannasouth.co.nz/about/media/


ends



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Cannasouth on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

'High-Level Talks': Lord Of The Rings TV Series To Film In NZ

Amazon needed reassurance after the Christchurch terrorist attacks that New Zealand was still a safe place to film the world's most expensive television series. More>>

ALSO:

Accidental: Marae Fire Likely Caused By Brazier Sparks

The probable cause of the fire was hot embers from a brazier being blown by strong winds and igniting combustible material near a storeroom in the main house building. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Review Of Books: Woman. Rocks. Science.

Elizabeth Alexander (1908-58) was a pioneering scientist who undertook research on widely different topics in England, Singapore, New Zealand and Nigeria, but sadly died before her 50th birthday... More>>

Howard Davis: A Marvelous Invention - Italo Calvino's Invisible Cities

“Of all the tasks, describing the contents of a book is the most difficult and in the case of a marvelous invention like Invisible Cities, perfectly irrelevant.” - Gore Vidal. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 