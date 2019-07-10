MOH releases proposals for Medicinal Cannabis regulations

10th July 2019



Cannasouth today welcomed the release of the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) proposals for the medicinal cannabis regulations to support the Medicinal Cannabis Scheme.

The document is part of the Government’s consultation process with the public and industry stakeholders, who will provide feedback on options that will help shape regulations around the production of and access to medicinal cannabis products.

Cannasouth CEO Mark Lucas says the company is looking forward to analysing the options in collaboration with its industry partners, to prepare a submission of its feedback to the MOH.

“Cannasouth is proud to be part of this pioneering journey. We acknowledge the role the MOH plays in the process and the enormity of the task with which it has been charged.

“In considering the document, we will be looking at whether the options outlined will achieve the goal of increasing access to safe, effective medicinal cannabis products for patients suffering from a wide range of debilitating medical conditions.

“We are confident the release of this discussion document today will help take us one step closer to achieving this goal.”

Consultation on the MOH’s proposal closes at 5pm on Wednesday 7th August 2019, which is also the deadline for submissions.



About Cannasouth Limited

Cannasouth is a biopharmaceutical research and development company based in the Waikato heartland of New Zealand. The Company has been established to focus on the commercial development of the medicinally beneficial attributes of cannabinoid compounds such as CBD, THC and associated chemical structures that are produced by the cannabis plant. Our goal is the development of next-generation cannabinoid medicines that support patients' health outcomes and improve their quality of life. Our products will be produced under GMP & ISO using environmentally friendly methods without the use of harmful chemicals or solvents, ensuring patients are treated with pure cannabinoid therapeutic compounds of the highest quality.

For video footage, photos and logos please visit: https://www.cannasouth.co.nz/about/media/



