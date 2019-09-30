October is Breast Cancer Month: Take Action

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Monday, 30 September 2019, 4:59 pm
Press Release: NZ Breast Cancer Foundation


Breast Cancer Foundation NZ (BCFNZ) is challenging New Zealanders to take a stand against breast cancer this October and help raise funds for awareness and education programmes, for potentially life-saving research, and to support women with breast cancer.

Taking action can be as active or as leisurely as people choose, with several fundraising events offering a chance to get involved:

Pink Star Walk, Queenstown, Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland: A fun way to raise funds with friends! Register at www.pinkstarwalk.co.nz Grab some buddies, dig out your wackiest outfit and take part in New Zealand’s pinkest walk in Queenstown (October 13), Christchurch (October 19), Wellington (November 9) and Auckland (November 16).

Pink Ribbon Street Appeal, Friday October 11 and Saturday October 12 – spend two hours as a volunteer collecting for the street appeal in your area, or give a gold coin donation to a collector near you. Phone 0508 105 105 to volunteer.

Pink Ribbon Motorcycle Ride, Sunday October 6 (Auckland) and October 13 (Wellington) – the Women’s International Motorcycle Association (WIMA) will hold its 16th Pink Ribbon ride in Auckland with Jackie Clarke and Lorna Subritzky as MCs, while the Pink Ribbon Motorcycle Ride takes place in Wellington a week later. Ride a bike, hop a bus, or watch the action from the roadside.

BRA Day, Wednesday October 16, 6.30pm-8.30pm – it’s international Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day! A team of top reconstructive surgeons are running a free workshop at Auckland University Medical School for the public and health professionals about options for reconstruction after mastectomy. Email breastnurse@bcf.org.nz or freephone 0800 226 8773 – more info at www.breastcancerfoundation.org.nz/bra-day Another event will be held at Hutt Hospital, Wellington, on Wednesday November 13, 6pm-8pm
Pink for a Day – a chance for workplaces across New Zealand to go pink for a day and raise funds for breast cancer research website - https://www.breastcancerfoundation.org.nz/how-you-can-help/get-involved/pink-for-a-day
Community fundraising events throughout October – a full list is available at www.takeaction.org.nz
Boobeads, great for showing the sized lumps detectable by mammogram, available exclusively at Farmers. Purchase limited edition pink products from BCFNZ partners https://www.breastcancerfoundation.org.nz/how-you-can-help/buy-pink-ribbon/products

• Text PINK to 4499 to make a $3 donation during the month of October
Auckland Marathon, Sunday October 20 – sign up to run the marathon or half-marathon at www.aucklandmarathon.co.nz, and donate your sponsorship funds to BCFNZ
Over 3,300 women (and around 25 men) will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year. Funds raised this October will help educate Kiwis about the importance of early detection; invest in potentially life-saving research right here in New Zealand; and continue to support people with breast cancer through a free advice line, an online community called mybc, and by funding free rehab programmes and free counselling.

For a full list of events to support BCFNZ during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, visit www.breastcancerfoundation.org.nz

