New measles case in Queenstown and other NZ locations



Southern DHB/Public Health South has been notified that a visitor from Samoa has travelled around New Zealand, including Queenstown, between 31 October and 4 November, while infectious with measles.

This is the first measles case in the region for almost two weeks and is a reminder for all to keep on the lookout for symptoms and make sure that anyone younger than 18 years old is fully vaccinated with two MMR vaccinations.

The case was on the following flights while infectious:

Flight NZ959 Apia, Samoa to Auckland, 31 October

Flight NZ535 Auckland to Christchurch, 1 November

Other public locations visited by the case:



Auckland Sushi Train, Vulcan Lane 31 October Afternoon KFC, Fort Street 31 October Afternoon Bars around Grey Lynn 31 October Evening Christchurch Christchurch CBD 1 November Tranzalpine Christchurch to Arthurs Pass 3 November Departure time 8am Arthurs Pass/Greymouth Coach Arthurs Pass to Greymouth 3 November Lake Matheson Motel 3 November Overnight Queenstown Queenstown Medical Centre 4 November 4.30-6.30pm Queenstown Pharmacy 4 November About 6.30pm Queenstown Countdown 4 November About 6.30-7pm

The locations are made public so that pregnant women, parents of young babies, immune compromised and unvaccinated people are aware they may have come into contact with measles.

Measles symptoms include cough, runny nose, inflamed eyes, fever followed a few days later by a rash.

Anyone who thinks they might have been exposed to measles should watch out for symptoms and isolate themselves immediately if they start to get sick. Please call your GP practice in advance if you are seeking care.

New vaccine supplies arrived at the Propharma warehouse this week and will soon be distributed to GP practices to ensure they have enough on hand to vaccinate priority groups.

The current Southern DHB priority groups for MMR vaccination are:

- Anyone under 18 years of age, that needs a booster in order to be fully vaccinated (with two MMR vaccines).

- Children receiving MMR 1 at 15 months and MMR 2 at 4 years old as part of the normal Immunisation Schedule

- Babies younger than 15 months can have an MMR 0 from 6 months if they are travelling to Auckland or to overseas countries experiencing measles outbreaks.

More information on measles is available at the Ministry of Health website:

https://www.health.govt.nz/your-health/conditions-and-treatments/diseases-and-illnesses/measles

© Scoop Media

