New measles case in Queenstown and other NZ locations

Wednesday, 6 November 2019, 5:41 pm
Press Release: Southern District Health Board


Southern DHB/Public Health South has been notified that a visitor from Samoa has travelled around New Zealand, including Queenstown, between 31 October and 4 November, while infectious with measles.

This is the first measles case in the region for almost two weeks and is a reminder for all to keep on the lookout for symptoms and make sure that anyone younger than 18 years old is fully vaccinated with two MMR vaccinations.

The case was on the following flights while infectious:
Flight NZ959 Apia, Samoa to Auckland, 31 October
Flight NZ535 Auckland to Christchurch, 1 November

Other public locations visited by the case:

Auckland
Sushi Train, Vulcan Lane31 OctoberAfternoon
KFC, Fort Street31 OctoberAfternoon
Bars around Grey Lynn31 OctoberEvening
Christchurch
Christchurch CBD1 November
Tranzalpine Christchurch to Arthurs Pass 3 NovemberDeparture time 8am
Arthurs Pass/Greymouth
Coach Arthurs Pass to Greymouth3 November
Lake Matheson Motel3 NovemberOvernight
Queenstown
Queenstown Medical Centre4 November4.30-6.30pm
Queenstown Pharmacy4 NovemberAbout 6.30pm
Queenstown Countdown4 NovemberAbout 6.30-7pm

The locations are made public so that pregnant women, parents of young babies, immune compromised and unvaccinated people are aware they may have come into contact with measles.

Measles symptoms include cough, runny nose, inflamed eyes, fever followed a few days later by a rash.

Anyone who thinks they might have been exposed to measles should watch out for symptoms and isolate themselves immediately if they start to get sick. Please call your GP practice in advance if you are seeking care.

New vaccine supplies arrived at the Propharma warehouse this week and will soon be distributed to GP practices to ensure they have enough on hand to vaccinate priority groups.

The current Southern DHB priority groups for MMR vaccination are:

- Anyone under 18 years of age, that needs a booster in order to be fully vaccinated (with two MMR vaccines).
- Children receiving MMR 1 at 15 months and MMR 2 at 4 years old as part of the normal Immunisation Schedule
- Babies younger than 15 months can have an MMR 0 from 6 months if they are travelling to Auckland or to overseas countries experiencing measles outbreaks.

More information on measles is available at the Ministry of Health website:
https://www.health.govt.nz/your-health/conditions-and-treatments/diseases-and-illnesses/measles

