Parliament: Oral Questions - 11 June 2019

Tuesday, 11 June 2019, 11:39 am
Questions to Ministers

1. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Minister responsible for the GCSB: At what specific time on Tuesday, 28 May was he or his office first contacted by GCSB telling him that they had told Treasury that GCSB did not believe any hacking had taken place, and when did he relay that information to his ministerial colleagues or their offices?

2. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions in relation to the alleged unauthorised access of Budget 2019 material?

3. KIRITAPU ALLAN to the Minister of Finance: What reactions has he seen to Budget 2019?

4. Hon AMY ADAMS to the Minister of Finance: What evidence did he ask for or receive before his press release at 8.18 pm on Tuesday, 28 May to substantiate the claim “the material is a result of a systematic hack”?

5. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development: How many unique applications have successfully pre-qualified as eligible KiwiBuild buyers, and how many of these occurred in the last three months?

6. JAN TINETTI to the Minister of Education: How will eligible decile 1–7 schools benefit from the Government’s additional funding to replace parental donations?

7. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Transport: What is the expected increase in National Land Transport Fund revenue over the next two financial years as a result of increases in fuel excise duty on 1 July 2019 and 1 July 2020 and accompanying increases in road-user charges?



8. ANGIE WARREN-CLARK to the Minister of Health: What recent announcements has he made about investment into mental health and addiction facilities?
9. Hon NIKKI KAYE to the Minister of Education: Does he stand by all of his promises in education?

10. JO LUXTON to the Minister for Economic Development: What is the Government doing to enable more innovative, knowledge-intensive, high-value firms and start-ups to grow and scale within New Zealand?

11. MARK PATTERSON to the Minister of Defence: What announcements has he made regarding defence capability?

12. CHRIS BISHOP to the Associate Minister of Transport: Does she stand by all of her statements, policies, and actions on road safety?

