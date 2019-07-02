Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

More logs on trains in Wairarapa

Tuesday, 2 July 2019, 2:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Shane Jones

Minister of Forestry

Associate Minister of Transport

2 July 2019

MEDIA STATEMENT

Moving another 100,000 tonnes of logs by rail from the Wairarapa to CentrePort benefits the region and means 6,000 fewer truck trips annually, Forestry and Associate Transport Minister Shane Jones says.

Minister Jones, along with representatives from KiwiRail, CentrePort, the forestry sector, and councils attended an event in Masterton today to mark the start of larger log trains from the Waingawa rail hub which will be able to carry 40 per cent more logs to Wellington’s port.

“The industry has been clear there is a lot of potential to grow harvest export volumes from the Wairarapa, but not without beefing up the supply chain. KiwiRail has stepped up, adding wagons to their trains to carry around 100,000 tonnes more logs to CentrePort each year,” Shane Jones said.

“Not only are these log trains supporting the forestry industry to get its goods to market, the increased rail capacity reduces carbon emissions and will see 6,000 fewer logging truck trips annually across the Remutakas and into central Wellington.

“Log harvests in the south eastern section of the North Island are predicted to increase to 1.65 million tonnes in the next five years and stay that way into the 2030s. Trucks alone won’t be able to manage the future harvest volumes.

“I see a real opportunity to get even more export logs onto rail. We need to take a more inter-modal approach to transport and make greater use of rail and hubs like Waingawa, and KiwiRail are already beginning discussions with CentrePort and the forestry sector on possible further increases.



“That’s why the Government, through the Provincial Growth Fund, has invested $6.2 million in reopening the Napier-Wairoa line and establishing a log hub at Wairoa. There’s also $4 million funding earmarked for a log hub in Dannevirke, and $40 million for a road-rail freight hub near Palmerston North.”

Greater use of rail makes the supply chain more resilient, which is crucial for New Zealand as an export led-economy. Earlier this year road works on the Rimutaka Hill Road stopped trucks getting logs to port, creating big problems for the forestry and trucking industries.

"This mode neutral approach helps realise the Government’s ambitions to grow our forestry sector, reduce emissions, and get rail back on track.” Shane Jones said.


Note to Editors:

· Last year KiwiRail transported approximately 270,000 tonnes of logs from the Waingawa hub. They are increasing the number wagons from 30 to 45 across the two daily services to Wellington, enabling approximately 370,000 tonnes to be transported to port annually.

· Transporting 370,000 tonnes by rail is estimated to avoid more than 22,000 truck trips over the Rimutaka Hill and down State Highway 2 into Wellington each year.

· The Waingawa hub was first opened in 2012, then extended and operated by CentrePort from 2016.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The US Operation Burnham Evidence

There could hardly be a better example of the skewed playing field faced by anyone trying to engage in good faith with our own Operation Burnham inquiry. Behind closed doors, NZDF has provided the inquiry heads with this (and related) evidence, and – in 2017 – used edited highlights of the raid to successfully lobby then-PM Bill English against the need for any inquiry at all...

Yet consistently, NZDF has denied access to the same material to the legal teams challenging the conduct of the raid. More>>

 

Health Check: DHBs Report "Shows Funding, Population Woes"

The Auditor-General's latest report into DHBs points to years of underinvestment combined with an ageing and increasingly impoverished population, senior doctors' union head Ian Powell says. More>>

ALSO:

Treaty Breaches: Waitangi Tribunal On Māori And Primary Health

"Crown has breached the Treaty of Waitangi by failing to design and administer the current primary health care system to actively address persistent Māori health inequities and by failing to give effect to the Treaty’s guarantee of tino rangatiratanga." More>>

ALSO:

Mosque Attacks Royal Commission: Public Submissions Open

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Attack on Christchurch Mosques will invite members of the public, community groups and organisations to make submissions from the 1st of July. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Single-Use Plastic Shopping Bags Ban Kicks In

The ban on single-use plastic shopping bags, which takes effect on 1 July, is a step towards healthier oceans and giving nature a hand, says Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Transformation Of Child Services Begins

Changes starting today will provide New Zealand’s most vulnerable children and young people with far greater help and support, Children’s Minister Tracey Martin says. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Rental Standards Kick In, For Some

Auckland Action Against Povery: These new standards will require to have a heater that can heat a living room to 18 degrees, ventilation fans in kitchens and bathrooms, and ceiling and underfloor insulation... Housing New Zealand properties do not have to meet these requirements until 2023. More>>

ALSO:

"Clumsy Response To A Serious Issue": Treasury Head Was "Unreasonable" On Budget Breach

Outgoing Treasury secretary Gabriel Makhlouf was "clumsy", unreasonable and fell "well short" of expectations in his handling of the Budget data breach, a government report has found. More>>

ALSO:

'Team' For Housing: Cabinet Reshuffled

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the details of a Cabinet reshuffle that sees Kris Faafoi being promoted into Cabinet, Poto Williams made a Minister outside of Cabinet and a team put in place to advance the Government’s housing plan. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 