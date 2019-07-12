Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Kaingaroa community looks to a new future

Friday, 12 July 2019, 10:31 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Nanaia Mahuta
Te Minita Whanaketanga Māori
Minister for Māori Development

12 July 2019 PĀNUI PĀPĀHO
MEDIA STATEMENT


Kaingaroa community looks to a new future through housing project

Minister for Māori Development and Associate Minister of Housing Hon Nanaia Mahuta today visited the close-knit community of Kaingaroa Village to announce a $2.4 million investment in housing as part of the ongoing community development project in the region.

Kaingaroa Forest Village is the sixth and final community project to join the Māori Housing Network Community Development programme. These Community Development projects recognise that no single intervention or entity can solve the increasingly complex problems that communities face.

Te Puni Kōkiri has been working alongside the Bay of Plenty rōpū and they have worked hard to bring to fruition their community aspirations.

Minister Mahuta says the whānau of Kaingaroa Village is a great example of a community that has a strong vision of growth and development despite the numerous challenges they have faced.

“There is a school, marae, rental and privately-owned homes and community centres. But the community needs help to repair and revitalise these essential facilities.

“I know Kaingaroa Village and their wider whānau are committed to regenerating their community and their commitment, effort and collaboration will see these dreams come to pass,“ Minister Mahuta says.



This community development model will prioritise projects such as urgent housing repairs, an infrastructure upgrade of an oxidation pond for future papakāinga development, and delivery of the Sorted Kāinga Ora financial capability programme.

“Feedback we have received from the Kaingaroa whānau shows this strong partnership between Te Puni Kōkiri, other government agencies and the Māori community is working. Whānau in this rohe now feel excited, inspired and have a hope for a prosperous future living in the Kaingaroa village.

“Achieving healthy, secure and affordable housing can lead to transformational change for whānau and long term wellbeing,” says Nanaia Mahuta.


Editor’s note:

• Kaingaroa Village is the sixth and final community project to join the Māori Housing Network Community Development programme.
• Video of project: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xoodNhdvBJc&feature=youtu.b
• Kaingaroa Forest Village is a settlement of approximately 435 people of whom 98% are Māori.
• The village is located in the Kaingaroa Forest between Rotorua and Taupō on the volcanic plateau of the Central North Island.
• Kaingaroa Forest Village is situated on 98.5 hectares of land which up until 1987 was owned and operated by the NZ Forest Service.
• In March 1987 the NZ Forest Service closed its business and surrendered its lease agreement of the village.
• Through a parliamentary decision the land was returned to the tangata whenua – Ngāti Manawa.
• The assets (houses, shops, workshops, school, kōhanga reo, marae, complex building, Nissan Hall, Kindy Play Centre) were transferred to the Kaingaroa Papakāinga Trust under a license to occupy arrangement with Ngāti Manawa.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Banks’ Latest Fee Hike Excuse

When the Reserve Bank sought feedback on its plans to require the country’s major banks to raise their capital reserves (so that the banking system could survive a crisis in future without a taxpayer bailout and without raiding the deposit accounts of its own customers) then – as surely as night follows day – you might have expected the banks to whine and complain. And so they have. More>>

 

Sitting On Defence: Terms Of Reference For Defence Estate Review

“The 81,000 hectare Defence estate is at a crossroads; much of it is run down, and outdated,” says Ron Mark. “It needs to be improved in order to gain, train and retain our service people, now and into the future." More>>

ALSO:

Meng Foon: Retiring Gisborne Mayor To Be Race Relations Commissioner

Andrew Little: “He has an outstanding record as a relationship builder and walks comfortably in the pākehā world, the Māori world, the Chinese community and other communities making up New Zealand." More>>

ALSO:

NCEA: Students Granted Qualifications After Fees Scrapped

Almost 150,000 current and former students with unpaid NCEA fees have today been formally awarded their NCEA credits or qualifications. More>>

Medical Cannabis: Consultation On Regulations

More widespread access to medicinal cannabis products is a step closer today with the release of proposals for regulations says Minister of Health Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

Surrendered Under Protection Order, Lost: Nine Firearms Held By Police Disappear

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found multiple failings in respect of the disappearance of nine firearms which were held by Police in Auckland from 28 January 2017. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand First’s Balancing Act

At this point, New Zealand First needs to more than double its current poll numbers to survive beyond Election Day, 2020… but that’s what Winston Peters is so very good at doing, once an election campaign begins in earnest... More>>

RNZ: Asbestos Court Victory Over ACC After Lung Cancer Death

The family of a woman who died of cancer caused by inhaling asbestos says their victory over ACC in the High Court is bittersweet. More>>

ALSO:

Fair Pay Agreements: NZ Initiative Comes Out Swinging Against Labour Reforms

Industries with large workforces will be most at risk of being hijacked by small numbers of workers seeking nationally binding, collectively bargained employment arrangements whether or not the majority wants them, the business-backed think tank, the New Zealand Initiative, says. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 