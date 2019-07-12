Kaingaroa community looks to a new future

Hon Nanaia Mahuta

Te Minita Whanaketanga Māori

Minister for Māori Development





12 July 2019 PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

MEDIA STATEMENT



Kaingaroa community looks to a new future through housing project

Minister for Māori Development and Associate Minister of Housing Hon Nanaia Mahuta today visited the close-knit community of Kaingaroa Village to announce a $2.4 million investment in housing as part of the ongoing community development project in the region.

Kaingaroa Forest Village is the sixth and final community project to join the Māori Housing Network Community Development programme. These Community Development projects recognise that no single intervention or entity can solve the increasingly complex problems that communities face.

Te Puni Kōkiri has been working alongside the Bay of Plenty rōpū and they have worked hard to bring to fruition their community aspirations.

Minister Mahuta says the whānau of Kaingaroa Village is a great example of a community that has a strong vision of growth and development despite the numerous challenges they have faced.

“There is a school, marae, rental and privately-owned homes and community centres. But the community needs help to repair and revitalise these essential facilities.

“I know Kaingaroa Village and their wider whānau are committed to regenerating their community and their commitment, effort and collaboration will see these dreams come to pass,“ Minister Mahuta says.







This community development model will prioritise projects such as urgent housing repairs, an infrastructure upgrade of an oxidation pond for future papakāinga development, and delivery of the Sorted Kāinga Ora financial capability programme.

“Feedback we have received from the Kaingaroa whānau shows this strong partnership between Te Puni Kōkiri, other government agencies and the Māori community is working. Whānau in this rohe now feel excited, inspired and have a hope for a prosperous future living in the Kaingaroa village.

“Achieving healthy, secure and affordable housing can lead to transformational change for whānau and long term wellbeing,” says Nanaia Mahuta.



Editor’s note:

• Kaingaroa Village is the sixth and final community project to join the Māori Housing Network Community Development programme.

• Video of project: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xoodNhdvBJc&feature=youtu.b

• Kaingaroa Forest Village is a settlement of approximately 435 people of whom 98% are Māori.

• The village is located in the Kaingaroa Forest between Rotorua and Taupō on the volcanic plateau of the Central North Island.

• Kaingaroa Forest Village is situated on 98.5 hectares of land which up until 1987 was owned and operated by the NZ Forest Service.

• In March 1987 the NZ Forest Service closed its business and surrendered its lease agreement of the village.

• Through a parliamentary decision the land was returned to the tangata whenua – Ngāti Manawa.

• The assets (houses, shops, workshops, school, kōhanga reo, marae, complex building, Nissan Hall, Kindy Play Centre) were transferred to the Kaingaroa Papakāinga Trust under a license to occupy arrangement with Ngāti Manawa.



ends

© Scoop Media

