Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Bowel screening saving lives

Friday, 2 August 2019, 12:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Dr David Clark
Minister of Health

2 August 2019 PĀNUI PĀPĀHO
MEDIA STATEMENT


More than 320 New Zealanders have had their bowel cancer detected in the last two years thanks to the National Bowel Screening Programme (NBSP) says Health Minister Dr David Clark.

The Programme, which is being progressively rolled out around the country, has just celebrated its second birthday.

“Bowel screening saves lives by helping to find bowel cancer at an early stage, when it can often be successfully treated,” David Clark said.

“People who are diagnosed with early stage bowel cancer, and who receive treatment early, have a 90 percent chance of long term survival. That’s why screening is so important.”

The NBSP, New Zealand’s first cancer screening programme for both men and women, began following a successful pilot in Waitematā DHB, where bowel screening is now well established. It targets 60 to 74 year olds because most bowel cancers are found in this age group.

As well as finding more than 300 cancers, the national programme has led to the removal of hundreds of potentially cancerous polyps.

“This is a programme that is saving lives. Bowel cancer is our second most common cancer killer, with around 1200 deaths a year.

“We need to encourage the older people in our lives to do the simple home test after receiving it in the mail and to keep doing it every two years, as long as they are eligible,” said David Clark.



The Government invested $36 million in the Wellbeing Budget for the ongoing roll-out of the National Bowel Screening Programme.


Additional information:

Eight DHBs are now offering bowel screening, covering 43% of the eligible population. They are: Hutt Valley, Wairarapa, Waitematā, Southern, Counties Manukau, Nelson Marlborough, Hawke’s Bay and Lakes.

More about the National Bowel Screening Programme can be found here or on the Ministry of Health website.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Grand Polytech Merger: Sweeping Vocational Training Reform Plan

“The changes we are making will give industry greater control over all aspects of vocational education and training, making the system more responsive to employers’ needs and to the changing world of work.

“Industry and employers will identify skills needs, set standards and approve qualifications and credentials, and influence funding decisions.
“The changes will also ensure we do better for learners who haven’t been well-served by the present system..." More>>

 

Ihumātao: Māori Development Minister Meets SOUL Co-Founder

A leader in the Ihumātao occupation in South Auckland is describing a hui with the Māori Development Minister as positive and constructive. More>>

ALSO:

Chlorine Ahead: New National Drinking Water Regulator Confirmed

To drive home the point that drinking water standards must rise, a new Water Services Bill to be introduced to Parliament shortly will remove the current legislation's "lesser requirement to take 'all practicable steps' to comply". More>>

ALSO:

Supreme Court: Peter Ellis Granted Leave To Appeal

Ellis, 61, was jailed for 10 years for abusing seven children at the Christchurch Civic Creche in 1991. He served seven years of that sentence, but has always maintained his innocence. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Public Inquiries And Public Access

In New Zealand, there are at least two major inquiries into security/defence issues running in parallel at the moment, and the one that’s demonstrating more transparency and candour is not the one that you’d expect. More>>

ALSO:

'Booking Issue': AUT Denies Cancelling Tiananmen Square Event Over China Pressure

Auckland University of Technology has denied bowing to Chinese government pressure to stop one of its rooms being used for an event marking the 30th anniversary of the bloody crackdown on protests in Tiananmen Square in Beijing. More>>

ALSO:

Committee Stages Debated: Amendments To The End Of Life Choice Bill

“Some supporters may be disappointed that this SOP will create one of the most conservative assisted dying regimes in the world, but I have listened to concerns from supporters and opponents...” More>>

ALSO:

Jane Kelsey: Is NZ About To Accept Investment Disputes In RCEP?

“Newly elected Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS) in international trade and investment agreements ‘a dog’, and promised no ISDS in future agreements...” More>>

ALSO:

Hands Off Our Tamariki Hīkoi: Hundreds Rally To Call For Change At Oranga Tamariki

The Hands Off Our Tamariki Network handed an open letter to Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson at Parliament demanding the State stop removing Māori from whānau. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 