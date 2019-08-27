Parliament: Oral Questions - 27 August 2019

Oral Questions - 27 August 2019

Questions to Ministers

1. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements, policies, and actions?

2. TAMATI COFFEY to the Minister of Finance: What measures has the Government announced to improve New Zealand’s productivity?

3. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Is it still the Government’s forecast to collect $20 billion more tax in the 2022 year than they did in 2018?

4. Hon NICKY WAGNER to the Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage: Does she stand by all her policies, statements, and actions around cybersecurity and the Tuia 250 data breach?

5. Dr LIZ CRAIG to the Minister of Health: What is the Government doing to address the long-term challenge of unmet need for mental health services in New Zealand?

6. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Transport: Does he stand by his statement from last week in relation to Auckland light rail, “We won’t have spades in the ground in 2020”, and what is the most recent estimated full cost of the City Centre to Māngere light rail project?

7. TODD MULLER to the Minister of Agriculture: Does he stand by all his statements, policies, and actions?

8. GOLRIZ GHAHRAMAN to the Minister of Justice: Does he have confidence in New Zealand’s current electoral donation laws?

9. Hon DAVID BENNETT to the Minister of Corrections: Does he stand by his statement, “We have never had to manage a prisoner like this before”, in relation to the alleged Christchurch gunman?

10. NICOLA WILLIS to the Minister of Education: What immediate steps, if any, has he taken to address teacher shortages in early childhood education, and does he agree with the chief executive of Te Rito Maioha, Kathy Wolfe reported comments, that the Government has not done enough to deliver on its commitments and has instead put early childhood services in a holding pattern?

11. PAUL EAGLE to the Associate Minister of Finance: What effect has the ban on foreign buyers of residential housing had on the number of residential properties purchased by persons who are not citizens or permanent residents?

12. JAMI-LEE ROSS to the Minister of Justice: Is he satisfied the overseas donation provisions in the Electoral Act 1993 sufficiently protect New Zealand from foreign interference; if not, will he introduce legislation to ban foreign donations in time to ensure a ban is in place prior to the 2020 election?

