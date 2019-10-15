Feedback sought– Lyttelton commercial zone parking

Hon Minister Poto Williams

Associate Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration

MEDIA STATEMENT

Tuesday 15 October 2019



The Associate Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration, Poto Williams, is seeking feedback on a proposal to remove on-site car parking requirements for new developments in the Lyttelton commercial zone.

The proposal, by Christchurch City Council, asks that powers under section 71 of the Greater Christchurch Regeneration Act 2016 be used to make an amendment to the Christchurch District Plan.

Ms Williams says the Christchurch District Plan requires developers to provide on-site parking in the Lyttelton commercial zone but does not take into account Lyttelton’s unusual geography, and the size and shape of sites.

“Prospective developers in Lyttelton are generally unable to meet on-site parking requirements. The amendment being sought seeks to reflect the Lyttlelton environment and provide greater clarity and certainty to redevelopment and regeneration of the town centre,” Ms Williams says.

“It is important that anyone interested in this proposal makes a written comment, which I will take into account in deciding whether to approve the proposal.”

All written comments must be received by 5.00pm, Thursday, 14 November 2019.

The Proposal can be viewed and written comments made online at:

www.dpmc.govt.nz/lyttelton-parking

The Proposal can also be viewed, and written comment forms are available, at Christchurch City Council service centres and libraries, and the main office of Selwyn and Waimakariri District Councils from Thursday 17 October 2019.



