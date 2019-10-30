M. Bovis Eradication Progress Welcomed



Mark Patterson

Spokesperson for Primary Industries

30 October 2019





New Zealand First is pleased to have received the Technical Advisory Group (TAG) report on the Coalition Government’s Mycoplasma bovis eradication efforts, which shows significant progress in the fight against the disease.

New Zealand First Spokesperson for Primary Industries, Mark Patterson, says the report’s findings will be heartening for those affected.

“We are seeing fewer infected farms, and our systems are evolving to more effectively respond to the situation. The collective response from the farming community has been magnificent.

“But we cannot afford to rest on our laurels. The disease would be devastating if it were to establish itself permanently within our cattle and deer populations, and no other country in the world has managed eradication.

“This is going to be a multi-billion dollar, decade-long effort. Thanks to the Coalition Government’s decisive action, and the farming community’s response, we are edging ever closer to a successful eradication,” says Mr Patterson.



ENDS

© Scoop Media

