New speed limits are just another tax
Tuesday, 11 June 2019, 10:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
If the Government follows through with suggestions to drastically cut speed
limits, it is guilty of introducing yet another
tax on commuters, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union.
Taxpayers' Union
spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “Cuts to speed limits,
signalled to be as low as 30kph on some roads, will generate
a massive revenue-gathering opportunity for the
Government.”
“Does the Government seriously
expect New Zealanders to glue their eyes to the speedo? Of
course not. Even the most sensible drivers will drift past
the strict new limits, meaning they’re subject to harsh
fines.”
“If Julie-Anne Genter wants avoid to the
appearance of using motorists as cash cows, she should
promise that new penalties will be revenue-neutral. Until
she makes this promise, she appears guilty of highway
robbery.”
© Scoop Media
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power.
