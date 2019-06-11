Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New speed limits are just another tax

Tuesday, 11 June 2019, 10:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

If the Government follows through with suggestions to drastically cut speed limits, it is guilty of introducing yet another tax on commuters, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

Taxpayers' Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “Cuts to speed limits, signalled to be as low as 30kph on some roads, will generate a massive revenue-gathering opportunity for the Government.”

“Does the Government seriously expect New Zealanders to glue their eyes to the speedo? Of course not. Even the most sensible drivers will drift past the strict new limits, meaning they’re subject to harsh fines.”

“If Julie-Anne Genter wants avoid to the appearance of using motorists as cash cows, she should promise that new penalties will be revenue-neutral. Until she makes this promise, she appears guilty of highway robbery.”



NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


