Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Investigation decision this week

Tuesday, 11 June 2019, 11:22 am
Press Release: Palestine Solidarity Network

Palestine Solidarity Network

11 June 2019


Appeal for Select Committee to investigate government policy on Palestine/Israel to be decided this Thursday 13 June

This Thursday 13 June the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Select Committee will discuss a request from the Palestine Solidarity Network for the committee to investigate New Zealand government policy towards Palestine/Israel.

We have made this request because our policy towards Palestine/Israel has taken a dramatic stride to the right under Winston Peters as Foreign Minister and Ron Mark as Defence Minister.

Government policy has always been pro-Israeli and never pro-Palestinian but Peters and Mark have made it significantly worse.

For example, earlier this year Minister of Defence Ron Mark visited the Middle East and made a point of meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. Did Ron Mark raise issues of human rights for Palestinians? Did he ask why Israel continues stealing Palestinian land for Jewish-only settlements? Did he ask why Israeli snipers can murder unarmed Palestinian children with impunity?

No. This is the video of their meeting.

It’s a grovelling, sycophantic display by Ron Mark towards an avowed racist who openly proclaims:

“The way to deal with Palestinians is to beat them up. Not once but repeatedly, beat them up so it hurts so badly, until its unbearable” Benjamin Netanyahu 2001.

Ron Mark shows how thrilled he is to meet someone who gives the fingers to the United Nations, thumbs his nose at international law and directs daily murder and mayhem at Palestinians: cold-blooded killings, bulldozing homes and livelihoods and theft of land.



Ron Mark’s obsequious behaviour towards Netanyahu in our name is nauseating.

Meanwhile Ron Mark made no effort whatever to meet with any Palestinian leaders.

Winston Peters claim that the government has a “balanced and even-handed approach” towards the Middle East is untrue. New Zealand has extensive, close ties with Israel compared to a pretend policy of engagement with Palestinians.

Ron Mark’s recent decision for New Zealand to purchase military equipment from Israel confirms the government’s insensitivity to Palestinians while giving a nod and a wink to apartheid Israel.

We look forward to the select committee agreeing to an investigation.

ends

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Palestine Solidarity Network on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Military Withdrawal From Iraq

So, New Zealand is pulling out of its military role at Camp Taji in Iraq, where in partnership with the Australians, we currently provide about a quarter of the personnel engaged in a programme that trains Iraqi soldiers...

One fascinating aspect of this withdrawal decision is that it is not a case of victory over ISIS having being declared and everyone else going home at the same time, too. Only a couple of months ago, Canada announced that it would be extending its 250-strong training force until March 2021 at least. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: The Treasury Debacle And NZ's Wider Security Problems

It's now evident that this scenario of Treasury being victimised by demon hackers was still being allowed to be peddled in public, even after Treasury was told that no such hack had occurred. More>>

ALSO:

'What New Zealanders Think': Justice Reform Group's First Report

The overwhelming message from New Zealanders is that regardless of how they come into contact with the justice system, it is failing them and their families and there is a need for transformative and sustained change, according to a new report. More>>

ALSO:

Unsafe Speed Limits: Local Support For Change, National Party Criticism

Local leaders are backing reduced speed limits... It follows the revelation from a New Zealand Transport Agency tool that the speed limit on 87 percent of roads is higher than what is deemed the safe travel speed. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Fallacy Of Political Moderation

This ‘myth of the political centre’ is a shared belief among politicians and journalists alike. (It dovetails nicely with journalism’s ‘myth of objectivity’, which promotes a similarly ideal fiction of even-handed moderation in all things…) More>>

ALSO:

Report & Video: PM's Post-Budget Post-Cab

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opened her post-Budget post-cabinet press conference with a run down of her post-budget week plans, her assessment of the post-budget response from mental health, and a summary of the government's new investment in DHBs. More>>

ALSO:

Fast Process For Racing Bill: Profit 'Takes Priority Over Good Democracy'

The Salvation Army is extremely disappointed that the Government is prioritising profit and propping up New Zealand’s racing industry over people and problem gambling harm. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 