Phil Goff welcomes false advertising finding by ASA

Phil Goff has welcomed the Advertising Standards Authority upholding a complaint, against John Tamihere’s political ads, as misleading.

Earlier in the year, Mr Tamihere released an ad claiming that Auckland Transport was cutting the speed limits in over 700kms of road. Mr Tamihere was informed by Auckland Transport that his advertising was misleading and factually inaccurate.

“It is disappointing to see candidates engaging in false advertising, but I am pleased the Advertising Standards Authority has upheld the complaint made by a member of the public” said Phil Goff.

“The people of Auckland expect those running for political office to be truthful and act with integrity – not resort to fake news and fake advertising.

“I hope this is a good reminder to Mr Tamihere to clean up his act.”







