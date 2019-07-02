50 Shades of Green grateful for ministerial support

Conservation group, 50 Shades of Green is extremely grateful for the courtesy extended to it by both the Minister of Regional Development, the Honourable Shane Jones and Minister of Agriculture the Honourable Damien O’Connor.

The group appreciated the time and understanding of both Ministers.

“50 Shades of Green is about planting the right tree in the right place while preserving our productive farming environment and provincial communities. Both Ministers’ understood that.

“Our issue is the blanket planting of good productive farmland in forestry. It has been the unintended consequence from changes to the Overseas Investment Act as well as the combination of other policy settings

“We are extremely confident that going forward the billion trees program will be about planting that right tree in the right place with participation from the provinces.











© Scoop Media

