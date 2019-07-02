50 Shades of Green grateful for ministerial support
Tuesday, 2 July 2019, 9:14 am
Press Release: 50 Shades of Green
Conservation group, 50 Shades of Green is extremely grateful
for the courtesy extended to it by both the Minister of
Regional Development, the Honourable Shane Jones and
Minister of Agriculture the Honourable Damien
O’Connor.
The group appreciated the time and
understanding of both Ministers.
“50 Shades of Green is
about planting the right tree in the right place while
preserving our productive farming environment and provincial
communities. Both Ministers’ understood that.
“Our
issue is the blanket planting of good productive farmland in
forestry. It has been the unintended consequence from
changes to the Overseas Investment Act as well as the
combination of other policy settings
“We are extremely
confident that going forward the billion trees program will
be about planting that right tree in the right place with
participation from the provinces.
