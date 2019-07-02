Kiwi taxpayers should not prop up corrupt socialists

MEDIA RELEASE

2 JULY 2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Responding to the Foreign Affairs Minister’s announcement of $1.5 million in humanitarian funding for Venezuela, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says:

“Winston Peters must confirm that not a cent of this funding will be handled by Venezuela’s corrupt, socialist Government.”

“The funds should only be handled by genuinely independent non-government organisations, lest taxpayers be made complicit in President Maduro’s democratic and economic atrocities.”

“In January, Winston Peters refused to take a side in the debate over the legitimacy of Maduro’s presidency. He needs to take a firmer stance on whether taxpayer should help prop up a malevolent, socialist regime.”

