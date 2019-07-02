Kiwi taxpayers should not prop up corrupt socialists
Tuesday, 2 July 2019, 1:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
MEDIA RELEASE
Kiwi taxpayers
should not prop up corrupt socialists
2
JULY 2019
FOR IMMEDIATE
RELEASE
Responding to the Foreign Affairs
Minister’s announcement of $1.5 million in
humanitarian funding for Venezuela, New Zealand
Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan
Williams says:
“Winston Peters must
confirm that not a cent of this funding will be handled by
Venezuela’s corrupt, socialist Government.”
“The funds should only be handled by genuinely
independent non-government organisations, lest taxpayers be
made complicit in President Maduro’s democratic and
economic atrocities.”
“In January, Winston
Peters refused to take a side in the debate over the
legitimacy of Maduro’s presidency. He needs to take a
firmer stance on whether taxpayer should help prop up a
malevolent, socialist
regime.”
ENDS
