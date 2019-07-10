Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Licenced Firearms Owners Launch New Crowdfunded Campaign

Wednesday, 10 July 2019, 10:34 am
Press Release: NZ Council Of Licensed Firearms Owners

Licenced Firearms Owners Launch New Crowdfunded Campaign to Ensure Fair And Reasonable Firearms Laws

WEDNESDAY 10 JULY 2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Council of Licenced Firearms Owners (COLFO) has today launched the “Fair and Reasonable" campaign in response to rushed firearms legislation recently introduced by the Government.
Campaign spokeswoman Nicole McKee says, “When new firearms legislation was drafted earlier this year, it excluded consultation with firearms organisations and lawful holders of firearms licences.”

“Responsible firearms users want to be a part of the solution and give their practical advice to officials but to date have been denied access to officials and a fair hearing.”

“Our members have created this group to fight for proportionate, fair and reasonable firearms law. We will take our concerns to the Courts if that is necessary for our members to be heard.”

“This campaign is being crowdfunded via donations at www.fairandreasonable.co.nz. All New Zealanders share an interest in having fair and reasonable firearms law. We encourage firearms owners and all responsible New Zealanders to contribute to the campaign.”
Notes for editors:
Three members of the firearms community are guardians of the campaign funds raised. Their knowledge, skills and personalities will bring the range of cultures in the firearms community together for a single cause. They are tasked with oversight to ensure that all funds donated are used exclusively for the campaign.



The guardians are:

Rachael Dean MNZM – COLFO Council Member, Certified Internal Auditor and Certified Fraud Examiner
Bill O’Leary – Immediate Past President New Zealand Deerstalkers Association, Retired Founding Board member of the Game Animal Council
David Tipple – Firearms Dealer and Importer
The campaign website is www.fairandreasonable.co.nz

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from NZ Council Of Licensed Firearms Owners on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

NCEA: Students Granted Qualifications After Fees Scrapped

Almost 150,000 current and former students with unpaid NCEA fees have today been formally awarded their NCEA credits or qualifications.

It follows the Government’s decision in the Wellbeing Budget to remove the $76.70 NCEA and New Zealand Scholarship fees, and write-off any historical NCEA fees owing dating back to 2002, when NCEA first started. More>>

 
 

Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand First’s Balancing Act

At this point, New Zealand First needs to more than double its current poll numbers to survive beyond Election Day, 2020… but that’s what Winston Peters is so very good at doing, once an election campaign begins in earnest... More>>

RNZ: Asbestos Court Victory Over ACC After Lung Cancer Death

The family of a woman who died of cancer caused by inhaling asbestos says their victory over ACC in the High Court is bittersweet. More>>

ALSO:

Fair Pay Agreements: NZ Initiative Comes Out Swinging Against Labour Reforms

Industries with large workforces will be most at risk of being hijacked by small numbers of workers seeking nationally binding, collectively bargained employment arrangements whether or not the majority wants them, the business-backed think tank, the New Zealand Initiative, says. More>>

ALSO:

Overnight Wait For Advocacy: Long Queues Outside MSD ‘Shocking’ - Minister

There is no need for beneficiaries to queue at 2am outside a social welfare office in the rain to get help from advocates for hardship grants and it's wrong for people to feel they need to, says Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Usual Grumbling Over Screen Subsidies

While a TV production on this scale will certainly qualify for the rebates available in this country, New Zealand seems to have attracted the Lord of the Ring TV series for reasons additional to the film subsidies, given that these are now not particularly generous, by global standards... More>>

ALSO:

Health: The Salvation Army Opens Free Medical Clinic

The Salvation Army is running a temporary medical consultation service from one of its busiest centres this month to make healthcare more accessible to people living in poverty. More>>

LGNZ Meeting: Local Government Has Some Requests

This year’s remits covered issues as varied as climate change, to fireworks, tourist accommodation, building defects, campgrounds, alcohol, road safety and the beauty industry. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 