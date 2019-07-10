Licenced Firearms Owners Launch New Crowdfunded Campaign

Licenced Firearms Owners Launch New Crowdfunded Campaign to Ensure Fair And Reasonable Firearms Laws

WEDNESDAY 10 JULY 2019 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Council of Licenced Firearms Owners (COLFO) has today launched the “Fair and Reasonable" campaign in response to rushed firearms legislation recently introduced by the Government.

Campaign spokeswoman Nicole McKee says, “When new firearms legislation was drafted earlier this year, it excluded consultation with firearms organisations and lawful holders of firearms licences.”

“Responsible firearms users want to be a part of the solution and give their practical advice to officials but to date have been denied access to officials and a fair hearing.”

“Our members have created this group to fight for proportionate, fair and reasonable firearms law. We will take our concerns to the Courts if that is necessary for our members to be heard.”

“This campaign is being crowdfunded via donations at www.fairandreasonable.co.nz. All New Zealanders share an interest in having fair and reasonable firearms law. We encourage firearms owners and all responsible New Zealanders to contribute to the campaign.”

Notes for editors:

Three members of the firearms community are guardians of the campaign funds raised. Their knowledge, skills and personalities will bring the range of cultures in the firearms community together for a single cause. They are tasked with oversight to ensure that all funds donated are used exclusively for the campaign.







The guardians are:

• Rachael Dean MNZM – COLFO Council Member, Certified Internal Auditor and Certified Fraud Examiner

• Bill O’Leary – Immediate Past President New Zealand Deerstalkers Association, Retired Founding Board member of the Game Animal Council

• David Tipple – Firearms Dealer and Importer

The campaign website is www.fairandreasonable.co.nz

ENDS

© Scoop Media

