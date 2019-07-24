Chief Ombudsman’s review highlights proactive approach

Chief Ombudsman’s review highlights proactive approach to official information

The Treasury has welcomed publication of the Chief Ombudsman’s review of its OIA compliance and practice.

Chief Operating Officer Ruth Shinoda says she notes with pleasure the Chief Ombudsman’s comments on the Treasury’s positive culture around the importance of openness and transparency, and its approach to release of all substantive OIA responses on its website being an exemplar for the public sector.

"I particularly appreciate Mr Boshier’s recognition of the high quality of OIA training provided to our annual graduate cohort, and of our efforts to emphasise to staff the importance of the OIA and timeliness," says Ms Shinoda.

"Not only had this focus contributed to an improvement in timeliness compliance as at the time of the review; our latest compliance reports show this improvement is a continuing trend."

Its 2018/19 figures show that 96% of OIA requests to the Treasury were answered by the due date, an 8% improvement on the previous year (16% vs 2014/15). The volume of requests has increased by 30% over the previous year.

Ms Shinoda says, "The Ombudsman’s findings reflect the Treasury’s commitment to transparency and openness. We welcome the suggestions made in the report, and will use the opportunity they provide to learn and improve our approach and processes."

The review was one of three recent Official Information Practice Investigations carried out by the Office of the Ombudsman, with the Treasury chosen to represent central government.







A copy of the Ombudsman’s review can be found on the website of the Office of the Ombudsman: http://www.ombudsman.parliament.nz/resources-and-publications/latest-reports/official-information-practice-investigations-oipi

The Treasury’s responses to OIA requests are published on its website here: https://treasury.govt.nz/publications/other-official-information/responses-official-information-act-requests

Other proactive information releases are published on its website here: https://treasury.govt.nz/publications/other-official-information/information-releases

