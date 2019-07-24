Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Chief Ombudsman’s review highlights proactive approach

Wednesday, 24 July 2019, 2:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Treasury

Chief Ombudsman’s review highlights proactive approach to official information

The Treasury has welcomed publication of the Chief Ombudsman’s review of its OIA compliance and practice.

Chief Operating Officer Ruth Shinoda says she notes with pleasure the Chief Ombudsman’s comments on the Treasury’s positive culture around the importance of openness and transparency, and its approach to release of all substantive OIA responses on its website being an exemplar for the public sector.

"I particularly appreciate Mr Boshier’s recognition of the high quality of OIA training provided to our annual graduate cohort, and of our efforts to emphasise to staff the importance of the OIA and timeliness," says Ms Shinoda.

"Not only had this focus contributed to an improvement in timeliness compliance as at the time of the review; our latest compliance reports show this improvement is a continuing trend."

Its 2018/19 figures show that 96% of OIA requests to the Treasury were answered by the due date, an 8% improvement on the previous year (16% vs 2014/15). The volume of requests has increased by 30% over the previous year.

Ms Shinoda says, "The Ombudsman’s findings reflect the Treasury’s commitment to transparency and openness. We welcome the suggestions made in the report, and will use the opportunity they provide to learn and improve our approach and processes."

The review was one of three recent Official Information Practice Investigations carried out by the Office of the Ombudsman, with the Treasury chosen to represent central government.



A copy of the Ombudsman’s review can be found on the website of the Office of the Ombudsman: http://www.ombudsman.parliament.nz/resources-and-publications/latest-reports/official-information-practice-investigations-oipi

The Treasury’s responses to OIA requests are published on its website here: https://treasury.govt.nz/publications/other-official-information/responses-official-information-act-requests

Other proactive information releases are published on its website here: https://treasury.govt.nz/publications/other-official-information/information-releases

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand Treasury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Beehive Protest Block Roads: Ihumātao Eviction Doesn't Stop Occupation

Police have pepper-sprayed two dogs and arrested three people at the scene of a stand-off over contested Māori land in Auckland.

The site at Ihumātao near Auckland Airport is due to be developed by Fletcher Building but has been the subject of a bitter dispute and occupation, and an eviction notice was served against occupiers yesterday.

Hundreds of demonstrators and dozens of police officers are now at the site, after a group of 50 stayed overnight. Three people were arrested yesterday. More>>

Ihumātao Protest In Wellington Blocks Street
Protesters have gathered near Parliament and blocked part of a nearby road over a dispute about contested land in Auckland. About 300 people gathered at Parliament, and protesters blocked Lambton Quay. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Latest Struggle For Gun Reform

The gun lobby can be relied on to drag its feet at best (and actively resist at worst) in the face of any attempt to make gun ownership safer for the families and communities within which the gun owners happen to live. More>>

ALSO:

Review Launched: 'Comprehensive Overhaul' Of The RMA

The Government has today launched a comprehensive overhaul of the Resource Management Act to cut complexity and costs and better enable urban development, while also improving protection of the environment. More>>

ALSO:

Separation: Law Commission Recommends New Law For Dividing Property

The Law Commission recommends a range of changes to make the law fairer for partners dividing property on separation. More>>

ALSO:

'ClimbIt Crisis: Greenpeace Climbers Reach OMV Majestic Centre HQ

The two Greenpeace climbers who are scaling the outside of the tallest building in Wellington have unfurled the first of a series of banners. More>>

ALSO:

Suspect Was Also Kicked: Shots Fired To Warn Fleeing Driver Not Justified

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that an officer's decision to fire three warning shots to stop a fleeing driver from reversing towards him was not justified. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Being Australia's Pacific Go-Fers

Inevitably, there was an aspect of ‘what might have been’ about the weekend’s meeting in Canberra between PM Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Trades Hall Bombing Case Re-Opened, Evidence Released

The cold case has been reopened and the police have recently revealed more details about the bomb's components - including that it was wrapped in a 1977 edition of The Evening Post. More>>

Safety: Govt Targets Fewer Deaths On The Road

“Most roads deaths and serious injuries are preventable and too many New Zealanders have lost their lives or been seriously injured in crashes that could have been prevented by road safety upgrades,” said Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter. More>>

ALSO:

Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay

Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 