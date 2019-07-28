Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Support sought for injunction to stop Westland takeover

Sunday, 28 July 2019, 2:25 pm
Press Release: Social Credit

Support sought for injunction to stop Westland takeover

Social Credit is seeking financial and legal support to lodge an urgent injunction to stop the takeover of Westland Milk Products by Chinese conglomerate Inner Mongolian Yili which is 25% owned by the Chinese government.

Party Leader Chris Leitch says there are a number of grounds the party is considering for the injunction but it doesn’t have the financial and legal resources to lodge an application before the takeover date of August 1st.

This takeover will leave Fonterra as the only significant New Zealand owned processor of milk products.

Should Fonterra should get into further difficulties no New Zealand purchaser would have the capacity to take ownership of company, with the likely purchaser therefore being another Chinese corporate. This would leave virtually New Zealand's entire milk processing capacity in the hands of overseas companies, mainly Chinese, with Tatua (which processes milk from only 114 farms) the only locally owned processor.

The Board presented only one option to farmer shareholders in the Westland cooperative and that was the outright sale of the company to Yili, when there were other options it could have and should have put to the shareholders for them to vote on.

The board did not pursue investigation of two significant options, one being a merger with Fonterra, and the other being an approach to the government for assistance by way of a Reserve Bank loan and/or assistance from the Provincial Growth Fund.



Board members who were shareholders in the company stood to make significant personal gain from the outright sale.

For example, Board Chairman Peter Morrison, whose company P&L Holdings is the second largest shareholder, stands to gain $7.1 million dollars if the sale proceeds. Federated Farmers President Katie Milne is also a director and shareholder in the company as is Pat McEvedy. Rebecca Keoghan is employed by Landcorp which is Westland’s largest shareholder.

Because of the pecuniary interests involved the Board should have set up an Independent Assessment Panel to consider the various expressions of interest and conduct negotiations with interested parties. I believe board members who were also shareholders should not have taken part in any decision regarding the options chosen.

The Overseas Investment Office decision is likely to come under the microscope.

The party’s web site will shortly have details of a bank account where donations can be sent. Donations will be used only for the injunction and subsequent legal action. Offers of legal support can be emailed to leader@socialcredit.nz

Ends


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Social Credit on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Ihumātao Dispute

There is no tidy way forward on the Ihumatao dispute, given that the mana whenua with valid claims to the site are locked in conflict.

Earlier this year though, Fletchers did indicate its willingness to consider any serious offer to buy the 33 hectares in dispute...

So theoretically… the government could choose to intervene, could buy back the land and could give itself the job of brokering a solution between iwi that might eventually be acceptable to all. No one said this would be easy. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Latest Struggle For Gun Reform

The gun lobby can be relied on to drag its feet at best (and actively resist at worst) in the face of any attempt to make gun ownership safer for the families and communities within which the gun owners happen to live. More>>

ALSO:

Review Launched: 'Comprehensive Overhaul' Of The RMA

The Government has today launched a comprehensive overhaul of the Resource Management Act to cut complexity and costs and better enable urban development, while also improving protection of the environment. More>>

ALSO:

███ ██████ ██ ██████: Ombudsman Like Treasury OIA Practice

Mr Boshier found there was a positive culture at the Treasury around the importance of the OIA and openness and transparency, consistent with the Treasury’s role as a provider of free and frank advice. More>>

ALSO:

Separation: Law Commission Recommends New Law For Dividing Property

The Law Commission recommends a range of changes to make the law fairer for partners dividing property on separation. More>>

ALSO:

'ClimbIt Crisis: Greenpeace Climbers Reach OMV Majestic Centre HQ

The two Greenpeace climbers who are scaling the outside of the tallest building in Wellington have unfurled the first of a series of banners. More>>

ALSO:

Suspect Was Also Kicked: Shots Fired To Warn Fleeing Driver Not Justified

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that an officer's decision to fire three warning shots to stop a fleeing driver from reversing towards him was not justified. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Being Australia's Pacific Go-Fers

Inevitably, there was an aspect of ‘what might have been’ about the weekend’s meeting in Canberra between PM Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Trades Hall Bombing Case Re-Opened, Evidence Released

The cold case has been reopened and the police have recently revealed more details about the bomb's components - including that it was wrapped in a 1977 edition of The Evening Post. More>>

Safety: Govt Targets Fewer Deaths On The Road

“Most roads deaths and serious injuries are preventable and too many New Zealanders have lost their lives or been seriously injured in crashes that could have been prevented by road safety upgrades,” said Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter. More>>

ALSO:

Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay

Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 