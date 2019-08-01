Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Reforms Will Deliver Benefits for South Auckland

Thursday, 1 August 2019, 8:29 pm
Press Release: Manukau Institute of Technology

REFORMS WILL DELIVER BENEFITS FOR SOUTH AUCKLAND

Manukau Institute of Technology welcomes today’s announcement of the Reform of Vocational Education.

It delivers to our students in South Auckland the advantages granted by a single nationwide institute, a streamlined apprenticeship system, removal of duplication - while also preserving a provider’s flexibility to innovate to meet the needs of their local community.

“MIT has been providing skills training for close to fifty years. We look forward to collaborating with New Zealand’s institutes to get the best results for learners and industry for the benefit of the country,” says Chief Executive – Gus Gilmore.

The establishment of Regional Skills Leadership Groups will allow for industry, Centres of Vocational Excellence, Māori and the community in an area to respond to their own needs and economic demands.

Such a forum is the ideal venue for important conversations on creating a talent pipeline in health, housing and infrastructure in Auckland.

Integrated trades training will make it easier for students looking for careers in the trades to access and navigate an apprenticeship.

“These are vital issues for the country as a whole and we can’t respond to them in isolation. We are up for the conversation with other providers in Auckland on how we can do this most effectively for our region,” says Gilmore.

In 2020, MIT will open its Tech Park facility bringing all the institute’s trades and engineering schools under one roof for the first time.



Currently, the institute is the largest provider of industry training for plumbing and polytechnic provider for electrical training in the country.

A programme refresh and investment in technology will accompany Tech Park’s opening, preparing students for the increasing use of new energy sources including solar and electric vehicles.

As New Zealand’s largest educator of Pasifika students at tertiary level, MIT has significant expertise in delivering the best results for this priority learner group.

Recently, the Hokule’a early advisement programme was piloted, dramatically improving completion and retention rates for Māori and Pasifika students enrolled in trades and engineering courses.

Completion at levels 1-4 increased 23% and retention rates also improved by 26% across the 11 programmes involved through increased pastoral care and identifying risk factors for disengagement.

“These results are really promising and showed the benefits of providers working closely with their communities as well as having the freedom to innovate,” says Deputy CE –Pasifika, Peseta Sam Lotu-Iiga.

The announcement also offers certainty for students and staff that they can continue to learn, teach, work and earn qualifications through MIT as the transition to the New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology takes place.

[ENDS]

