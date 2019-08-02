Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Bad Law Creates Fall Out

Friday, 2 August 2019, 8:12 am
Press Release: New Conservative


Challenges continue to come from the rushed changes to the Arms Act that has placed the NZ Police in a compromised position.

“The internal dialogue with the Police Association and its members has been dragged into a public arena, which does not bring confidence for the public,” observes New Conservative leader Leighton Baker.

“The level of violent crime and crime using weapons is a serious concern,” continues Baker, “but the energy of the Police needs to be focused on criminal activity, and this is being compromised when law abiding citizens are being treated with disdain by our government.”

NZ Police Association president, Chris Cahill, has criticised the response by gun lobby groups to the July 4th post on the Police Association’s facebook page.

In an unprecedented move Cahill has shared some of the comments that were circulated on the page, determining that there was a campaign of disinformation against the Police Association. The implication of his article is that all those lobbying for better law, and criticising both the procedures and the law itself, are a collective identity of “troll”.

New Conservative has continued to call on the government to reconsider its approach on firearms law reform, and respect the democratic process needed to make effective change. This latest fallout of internal conflict is evidence that the law has caused problems for the Police.

The stretching of Police resources that has arisen in this law change cannot be ignored, but it seems also that there is evidence of a breakdown in the relationship between the Police and the public.



It is difficult to recall an instance where the Police Association, who are recognised as the advocates for best Police practice, have made similar statements criticising public opinion.

This public dispute seems to support the stand by New Conservative that this has been a flawed process, resulting in unsatisfactory law changes.

“We have full respect for the New Zealand Police and want to make sure they are not compromised by having to enforce bad law, or be in conflict with law abiding citizens,” concludes Leighton Baker.

