Multiple campaigns declare crisis for Māori rights

New Zealand’s Indigenous rights record is being called to account from

numerous campaigns following weeks of flashpoints around the nation.

Campaign leaders are citing a lack of government leadership and

protection around Māori land alienation, state removal of children,

and water pollution as indications that the Māori nation are “under

threat from the deeply entrenched colonial racism of the New Zealand

government”.

At Auckland’s Ihumātao, local Māori descendants and their supporters

continue their occupation of lands in opposition to government

eviction for a proposed housing development. Tensions have increased

as police escalated their activity on the site in spite of a

consistently peaceful approach by the movement. Local leader Pania

Newton says these new developments have eroded the trust and good

faith in the process. A national day of action for Ihumātao has seen

protests and community expressions of solidarity across the country.

Kelly Klink from Aotea (Great Barrier Island) has highlighted that the

government’s lack of leadership is not only impacting upon human and

land rights, but also water rights. Earlier this year, despite

widespread opposition from local Māori, the Environmental Protection

Authority (EPA), granted a large corporation consent to dump 250,000

cubic meters of toxic marine sludge off the coast of Aotea, a move

that has resulted in largescale protests in the Auckland CBD.

“This is an abuse of our fundamental rights including the right of

free prior and informed consent when big corporations dump toxic waste

in our moana - it will cause irreparable harm to our beautiful marine

environment which our people have relied upon for countless

generations” says Klink.







The Ihumātao and Aotea uprisings accompany further nationwide protests

last week regarding the excessive state removal of Māori children from

homes and abuse while in state care. ‘Hands Off Our Tamariki’ Campaign

organisers Leonie Pihama, Paora Crawford-Moyle & Rihi Te Nana have

highlighted the United Nations definition of genocide, which includes

the forceable transfer of children from one group to another, and

described this ongoing issue as New Zealand’s “Stolen Generation”.

Dr Pihama notes:

“We were told in 2016 that a change in legislation would make Child

Youth and Family (CYFs) more accountable to Māori for their absolute

incompetency in supporting our people, yet there continues to be a

denial by the government of the need for significant change to be

made.”

Last week’s nationwide protests were spearheaded by a rally in

Wellington which included a large march to Parliament steps to deliver

an Open Letter with over 17,000 signatures to the Government calling

for an end to the forced removal of Māori children. It also highlights

that Māori are continually stifled by government legislation, limited

resourcing and structural racism.

The connections across these campaigns is recognised by Dr Pihama:

“What we see is a government that has said it is committed to the

Treaty but fails to make any meaningful engagement with critical

issues such as Ihumātao, Aotea, or the destruction of our children’s

lives by its own Ministry. There is too much denial and defensiveness

over the past months by this government, as was the case with the

previous National government. There continues to be a denial of

fundamental Treaty rights to do with our whanau, our lands, our seas,

everything. Hands Off Our Tamariki voices our solidarity with all

Māori and Indigenous Nations that are standing in protection of sacred

places, sacred spaces, sacred future generations.”

Tina Ngata, spokesperson for the Kia Mau campaign opposing the 2019

anniversary celebrations of Captain Cook’s arrival notes that these

are clear examples of why the events are an inappropriate and

insensitive investment by this government: “We were promised a kind

and progressive government under Jacinda Ardern, but these multiple

flashpoints amount to a nation in crisis. The deeply entrenched

colonial racism of the New Zealand government presents an ongoing

threat to our lands, waters, and to us as a people. It’s appalling and

insulting that the government would pump tens of millions of dollars

into celebrating our “dual heritage” whilst continuing the Imperial

project of Indigenous dispossession and genocide. This all

demonstrates clearly how far away this government is from truly

appreciating the depth of the issues we need to address before we can

even claim basic respect for our human, environmental and Indigenous

rights, let alone any semblance of bicultural harmony or political

kindness.”



© Scoop Media

