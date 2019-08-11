A nuclear peace proposal

A nuclear peace proposal



Anthony Ravlich

Chairperson

Human Rights Council (New Zealand)

I am a human rights author (two books), activist and outsider (27 years) promoting ethical human rights from Auckland, New Zealand which has been a nuclear free zone since 1987.

I am sending this proposal to the embassies of nuclear States. They are: the United States, Russia, The United Kingdom, France, China, North Korea, India, Pakistan, and Israel.

Establishing a common ground between nuclear States would be a way of lessening any ideological and/or religious differences which could lead to nuclear war.

I have written two books on ethical human rights which could provide such a common ground which if nuclear States indicate a willingness to discuss would provide some hope of eventually overcoming differences and establishing a nuclear free zone for their States.

Ethical human rights are a realistic dream which simply ensure that all people should have, at least, all the core minimum of the human rights in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. As such it is firmly based on universal human rights truth as in the Universal Declaration. It would replace ideology and globalization.

Ethical human rights emphasize sovereignty. The prime duty of the State is to ensure the ethical human rights of its own people however there are also global duties to help other States were possible e.g. if some States cannot ensure ethical human rights for their people.

Put simply ethical human rights protect people against extreme violence and extreme poverty so unlike ideology it does not kill people i.e. ethical human rights is good.

International human rights bodies such as the United Nations and European Union are limited to holding States to account for any violations of ethical human rights however leave States with considerable sovereignty for determining higher levels of human rights within their countries.

Countries can emphasize civil and political rights and/or economic, social and cultural rights so long as the core minimum of both sets of rights are ensured (the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights have devised many of the core minimums for economic, social and cultural rights).

Ethical human rights are described in detail in my last book, Ethical Human Rights: Freedom’s Great Hope (American Academic Press, 2016). My chapter on Bangladesh shows how being based on a universal truth provides a common ground for different religions e.g. universal human rights truth equates with the Golden Rule (i.e. do unto others as you would have them do unto you) which all the major religions promote. Humanists would no doubt agree with universality while, in my personal view, universal human rights truth reflects God’s absolute universal truth.

Ethical human rights would also replace Neoliberal Absolutism which my book shows was created at the United Nations on 10 December 2008 but hidden from humanity by the global mainstream media.

Neoliberal Absolutism certainly appears to be the ideology of a One World Government (OWG). My book shows very clearly that the UN because of its enormous deceit cannot be trusted to preside over a OWG certainly not until a distant future.

I show how Neoliberal Absolutism resulted in a major rebalance of global ideological and economic power from the West to the Rest determining global freedom, including western civilization, for decline as well as being the real cause of the Global Financial Crisis 2008 which may be ongoing.

The human rights omissions detailed in my book were determined by a considerable majority of States. They target independent minds, including genius, for exclusion yet it is genius that could well save humanity.

The UN promotes totalitarian and repressive States which demand obedience rather than independent minds. The rise of totalitarianism occurred prior to the second world and eventually led to nuclear war.

In the West, in particular, intelligent males from a western culture, are targeted for exclusion to fulfil the UN agenda. A left social class of so-called liberals execute the UN agenda which includes both ideology and globalization which strongly favours the establishment and oppresses the masses.

Because of my long experience of being subjected to a form of totalitarianism I consider that under Neoliberal Absolutism an individual would not be able to think for themselves or even have a conscience of their own and consequently I regard Neoliberal Absolutism as ‘evil’. My research findings are verifiable with sources provided.

My book: Ethical Human Rights: Freedom’s Great Hope (American Academic Press, 2017). Can be found in New Zealand libraries and being sold on Amazon, https://www.amazon.com/Ethical-Human-Rights-ANTHONY-RAVLICH/dp/B01N0Y3TAN





© Scoop Media

