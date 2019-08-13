Resignation of Chief Statistician
Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 11:50 am
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union
Resignation of Chief Statistician a welcome display of
accountability
13 AUGUST 2019
Responding to the resignation of the Chief Statistician,
New Zealand Taxpayers’ Unionspokesman Louis
Houlbrooke says:
“This is sad but the right thing
to do in the circumstances. There has to be accountability
in the public sector, especially in the case of a chief exec
that earns over $400,000. Today we see an example of
that.”
“Running a census every five years is
Stats NZ’s largest responsibility. Taxpayers will expect
the next chief exec to focus on this core service, which
should mean directing resources away from the department’s
more wishy-washy work like measuring ‘spiritual
health’.”
