Resignation of Chief Statistician

Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 11:50 am
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

Resignation of Chief Statistician a welcome display of accountability

13 AUGUST 2019


Responding to the resignation of the Chief Statistician, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Unionspokesman Louis Houlbrooke says:

“This is sad but the right thing to do in the circumstances. There has to be accountability in the public sector, especially in the case of a chief exec that earns over $400,000. Today we see an example of that.”

“Running a census every five years is Stats NZ’s largest responsibility. Taxpayers will expect the next chief exec to focus on this core service, which should mean directing resources away from the department’s more wishy-washy work like measuring ‘spiritual health’.”

ENDS


New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

