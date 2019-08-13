Resignation of Chief Statistician

Resignation of Chief Statistician a welcome display of accountability

13 AUGUST 2019



Responding to the resignation of the Chief Statistician, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Unionspokesman Louis Houlbrooke says:

“This is sad but the right thing to do in the circumstances. There has to be accountability in the public sector, especially in the case of a chief exec that earns over $400,000. Today we see an example of that.”

“Running a census every five years is Stats NZ’s largest responsibility. Taxpayers will expect the next chief exec to focus on this core service, which should mean directing resources away from the department’s more wishy-washy work like measuring ‘spiritual health’.”

