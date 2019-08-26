Nats' promise on Super not credible

Company tax cuts overdue, but Nats' promise on Super not credible

26 AUGUST 2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Responding to the release of the National Party’s economic discussion document, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says:

"Reducing the company tax rate is long overdue. New Zealand firms currently pay one of the highest tax rates in the OECD. This change would attract new investment, new jobs, and higher wages. A win-win."

“But National’s ‘commitment’ to raise the age of superannuation is, frankly, pathetic. We need to reduce superannuation costs, but political parties cannot credibly commit to tinkering 18 years down the line, when they’ll have had a succession of different leaders liable to scrap the promise.”

“To be credible, any policy to change the age of superannuation needs to begin implementation soon. The change could phased in slowly over a number of years to spread out the impact on savers. National’s idea to wait until 2037 before rapidly snatching the rug out from under savers is unrealistic.”

