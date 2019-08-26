Nats' promise on Super not credible
Monday, 26 August 2019, 12:15 pm
New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Company tax cuts overdue, but Nats' promise on Super not
credible
26 AUGUST 2019
FOR IMMEDIATE
RELEASE
Responding to
the release of the National Party’s economic discussion document,
New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis
Houlbrooke says:
"Reducing the company tax rate
is long overdue. New Zealand firms currently pay one of the
highest tax rates in the OECD. This change would attract new
investment, new jobs, and higher wages. A win-win."
“But
National’s ‘commitment’ to raise the age of
superannuation is, frankly, pathetic. We need to reduce
superannuation costs, but political parties cannot credibly
commit to tinkering 18 years down the line, when they’ll
have had a succession of different leaders liable to scrap
the promise.”
“To be credible, any policy to change
the age of superannuation needs to begin implementation
soon. The change could phased in slowly over a number of
years to spread out the impact on savers. National’s idea
to wait until 2037 before rapidly snatching the rug out from
under savers is
unrealistic.”
