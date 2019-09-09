‘Fees Free’ failure justifies policy 're-set'
Monday, 9 September 2019, 11:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
9 SEPTEMBER 2019
Data indicating that new university
students from the fees-free scheme are failing and dropping out was
predictable, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union.
Taxpayers’ Union spokesman
Jordan Williams says “If you only went to University once
it became free, it is not surprising that you weren’t
likely to be a successful student. Heavy subsidies have just
encouraged less-committed students to give tertiary study a
crack at the expense of taxpayers who are forced to pick up
the tab.”
“As we explained in our 2017 report, Robin
Hood Reversed, the big winners from fees-free are the
students who would have attended university anyway, but now
get a big subsidy to their studies. Future doctors, lawyers,
and engineers are enjoying a subsidised university lifestyle
at the expense of the young people who went straight from
school into productive taxpaying work.”
“The
Government should reset this failed policy by reintroducing
fees for first year students. The money would be much
better spent on higher areas of need for young
people.”
ENDS
