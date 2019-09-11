Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

CEAC say staff are undermining Government

Wednesday, 11 September 2019, 9:01 am
Press Release: Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre

10/9/19

The latest ‘firestorm’ over the Labour Party accusations over staff bullying/ abuse and now police bullying are now showing a similar pattern of ‘staff coverups’ and a pattern of ‘mental abuse’ and bullying.

Our own Citizens Environmental Centre has also received the same parliamentary staff ‘mental abuse’ behaviour (this ex policeman states he received).

https://www.rnz.co.nz/national/programmes/morningreport/audio/2018712735/a-former-constable-says-he-quit-a-few-years-ago-due-to-bullying

We have over many years often felt ‘mental abuse’ when we have requested meetings with Ministers, as their staff often treat our requests with contempt and threatening behaviour such as cutting off the phone call conversation by slamming down the phone as we are discussing a request, or being left with a ‘concrete wall’ against us from a lack of inclusion with agencies of Government such as Kiwi Rail and NZTA.

This has left our staff with a lack of respect given for our NGO ‘environmental community work’ which we have long continued to do for communities, and then having little or no support from the parliamentary staff who have the job of representing the people, as this is a slippery slope for Government to allow.

Jacinda needs to ‘nip the bud’ and set the rules of behaviour of all parliamentary staff now and stop the ‘mental abuse’ of ignoring public groups requests for meetings and action on issues of concern before the election next year that looms just around the corner.

Let us be clear that the bullying by parliamentary staff is endemic and entrenched going on for years.

• During John Key’s administration we had sent 105 emails to his office over four years 2010 to 2014.

• CEAC made several calls also during this time for requesting a meeting with PM Key.

• Not one email was answered by the PM or his PA during that time.

• Nor was any request for a meeting accepted or resolved, we were totally ignored and treated with obvious disrespect as a NGO.

• Finally we sent a Official Information Act request to PM Key’s office that he had received the 105 emails we had sent.

Two days prior to the 2014 election we received a letter from John Key’s Chief PM office that showed all 105 emails were received and we were left rejected/mentally abused.

The same is now occurring with the current government with the same lack of their MP’s responses and lack of “inclusion” after they all have now received over 86 emails from us at CEAC have copied to the Labour coalition Government for their anticipated responses, and sadly have only received one reply from Phil Twyford back in February regarding Napier urban truck transport noise/pollution issues.

We give Phil Twyford a partial pass mark here though we have not been given our right to meet with him yet, we hope he has staff send us a meeting date to discuss transport with him.

As said before above Jacinda needs to first think of ‘inclusion’ and set the rules of behaviour of all parliamentary staff now and stop the ‘mental abuse’ of these parliamentary staff ignoring public groups requests for meetings with MPs for action on issues of concern before the election next year that looms just around the corner.

END


