Sensible Sentencing Group Trust (SSGT) Victim Advocate Jayne Walker is beyond angry and exasperated that serial sex attacker and public menace Mohyadin Mohamed Farah is still allowed the privilege to live in New Zealand.

Walker says “I am fed up with constantly reading about this animal. I first spoke about him in 2015 and pointed out that as a matter of urgency the government needed to cancel his immigration status! The fact that he is still here offending makes me sick to my stomach and every victim falls on their shoulders.”

Walker added “You have to wonder what would happen if this creep sexually offended against a member of one of our leaders family members; what will it take to get him out of this country? There should be no more Kiwi Victims’ fall prey to this sexual deviant - public safety has to be paramount.”

The SSGT supports and advocates for victims of serious violent crime and strongly support the need for refugee Mohyadin Mohamed Farah to be detained indefinitely, or at the very least until he can be sent away from New Zealand. In 2015 Farah’s Lawyer and his own mother wanted him sent back to his country of birth.

In 2008 a deportation order was made, but there was no Government in Somalia to issue him a passport. Walker said “Eleven years have passed since this blunder, and he has committed countless offences including rape. This is simply not acceptable! And guess what folks? The Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) was formed in 2012! No more excuses. We have had enough! He has to go!” Ends



