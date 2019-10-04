Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Contingency plan for Medical Imaging Technologists strike

Friday, 4 October 2019, 4:31 pm
Press Release: Southern District Health Board

4 October 2019

Southern District Health Board contingency planning for Medical Imaging Technologists strike action

Southern District Health Board has received strike notice from APEX, the union representing Medical Imaging Technologists (MITs), who are proposing to strike from 7am on Monday 14 October 2019 to 7am on Tuesday 15 October 2019 and 7 am Wednesday 16 October 2019 to 7 am Thursday 17 October 2019.

Medical Imaging Technologists are qualified healthcare professionals who produce medical images of the body, using radiation, ultrasound or magnetic fields, to help clinicians diagnose and treat illness and injury.

Southern DHB has 53 MITs employed at Dunedin Hospital, 28 at Southland Hospital and 8 at Lakes District Hospital. Of these, all are members of APEX.

The strike will involve a full withdrawal of labour and will affect all services provided by MITs (except ultrasound) at Dunedin Hospital, Southland Hospital, Lakes District Hospital, and all community based health services where MITs employed by SDHB are working. This includes Dunedin Urgent Doctors.

Breast screening mammography provided by BreastScreen Otago Southland will continue as usual.

The DHB is contingency planning to minimise the impact of the strike on the communities and patients it serves and to safely sustain as many services as possible during the union’s proposed strike.

If the strike goes ahead, some planned (elective) procedures and outpatient appointments may be postponed. Patients will be contacted directly if their appointments or clinics are postponed.

Anyone with a life threatening situation will have access to the X-ray or scan they need. Patients coming to Emergency Departments who do not have a life threatening situation will be assessed and treated by medical staff but may be required to come back at a later date to have a scan or be sent to a private radiology service for their X-ray or scan.

“MITs are a vital part of our SDHB’s health care team and a strike of this nature will significantly impact on our ability to carry out our normal services for our community.


“While we hope this strike can be averted, we still need to make plans for it, and these are underway. Our main focus is on maintaining safe care for patients during the strike period,” says Southern DHB Chief Executive, Chris Fleming.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Southern District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Interest Rate Fiddling (And British Apologies)

In the 1990s, the awesome powers of central bankers would cause markets to tremble before them, and read significance into their every utterance, tonal shift and arch of eyebrow.

Nowadays, central bankers can hack away at interest rates and nothing will happen. There is virtually no effect on growth, prices, wages or investmnent decisions. More>>

 
 

Police: Wellington Railway Station Re-Opened After Threat

The location was found to be safe and we would like to thank members of the public for their patience. More>>

ALSO:

Cook Voyage: UK Govt's Expression Of Regret To Gisborne Iwi

Gisborne iwi say the unprecedented expression of regret by the British government for the harm caused when James Cook arrived in New Zealand in 1769 opens a new chapter in their history. More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: Could A Kiwi Boris Suspend Parliament?

Two experts cited by the Herald both seem to agree that our courts couldn’t reach such a decision here, because our laws would expressly rule it out. If they’re right, we’re in trouble. More>>

New Discounts, App: Upgrade For SuperGold Card

New Zealand’s over 65s now have easier ways to find SuperGold discounts and more places to use their card, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister for Seniors Tracey Martin announced today. More>>

Protest: Defence Industry Forum Canned

The association chairperson, Andrew Ford, said the reasons for this year's cancellation includes wanting to protect delegates from aggressive protesters, the cost of the forum and the success they have had with smaller, more targeted forums. More>>

ALSO:

'Abstain Or Die': Lives At Risk As Ball Ignores Evidence

Darroch Ball, Law and Order Spokesperson for New Zealand First, does not support drug checking as a harm reduction strategy and is currently blocking a clarification of the Misuse of Drugs Act that would allow the service to be implemented nationally... More>>

Judgment: Canadian Racist Cancellation Complaint Dismissed

On 6 July 2018, RFAL cancelled an event scheduled to be held at the Bruce Mason Centre on 3 August 2018, citing health and safety considerations. The event offered a variety of priced engagements with two speakers, but was the subject of objections and threatened protest action... The applicants’ claim is dismissed. More>>

ALSO:

Ad Nauseam: The Parliament Video Advertising Ban

The National Party have recently been warming up for the coming election campaign with “attack ads”. Clips from Parliament TV edited particularly for social media... They are also very obviously against Parliament’s rules. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 