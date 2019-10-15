Duck hunting still going ahead next year
Tuesday, 15 October 2019, 3:59 pm
Press Release: Fish and Game New Zealand
Information spread by the Coalition of Licenced Firearms
Owners (COLFO) and picked up by ACT’s David Seymour is
incorrect.
Our interpretation of the act is that steel
shotgun ammunition is not classified as prohibited
ammunition by the Arms (Prohibited Ammunition) Order
2019.
The ammunition that is referred to is rifle
ammunition with a steel core designed to defeat body armour
NOT steel shotgun ammunition.
Fish & Game has been working
with the hunting sector to provide meaningful enhancements
to the new Arms Legislation Bill that will increase public
safety.
"This is a time when firearms groups should be
working together for the public good".
"Fish & Game
advocates for and represents over 40,000 Game bird hunters
around New Zealand, and steel shot is used by these hunters
to keep toxic lead out of the environment. We would be
shocked if the environmental benefits of steel shot were
outlawed".
