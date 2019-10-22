Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Where is the rainbow PM now?

Tuesday, 22 October 2019, 5:06 pm
Press Release: Vision NZ


“The Prime Minister must publicly support an immediate ban on Gay Conversion Therapy. If I was Jacinda I would feel morally obligated to give more confidence on where I stand, when I have asked for, and received, support from that community.”

“The position she has taken looks like a crab scuttling underneath the closest rock and leaves the carefully self-styled brand of leadership she’s created, open to question.

“It seems our one term PM is preparing her 2020 campaign earlier this time, and getting a comfortable position sitting on the middle of the fence. Said Hannah Tamaki, Leader Vision New Zealand.

Hannah Tamaki asks, why is Jacinda so silent in 2019 and not willing to strongly position herself by speaking up for a community that adorned her with praise and celebration. Because even if Jenny Shipley was the first Prime Minister to attend an Auckland Pride Parade almost 20 years ago in 1998, It was this PM who, in 2018, who became the first to walk in the Gay Parade calling for more support to LGBTI suffering from mental health.

The PM has used the same brushoff line as she did in the Lumsden Maternity case that resulted in setting a precedence of normalised road side births.

“I wouldn’t mind taking the time to look at the select committee report” was the PMs response to media when she acknowledged the LGBTI community took this as something to “rightly feel so strongly about”.

She voiced her own concerns of “vulnerable, particularly young people” that might be affected by this and followed on to tell media that “keeping in mind that there will be those who perceive that it’s a part of their freedom of expression within their religion”.

“This country is being led with no morality and already suffering from the consequence of what nine successive years under Helen Clark’s rule did to our nation. Her attack against New Zealand families and disempowerment of traditional kiwi values, as a woman with no children, can be seen today in the rising number of suicides, mental health and displaced Kiwis we have.”

Continuing in those footsteps is the Prime Minister today, who told the world that Climate Change was her Generations Nuclear Free moment, yet did not have the courage to raise that with President of the United States Donald Trump.

“Nobody likes a fence sitter” Says Hannah Tamaki, Leader Vision New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Vision NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Global Factors Facing TV3

Oaktree Capital gave MediaWorks a gallows reprieve in 2013 by pushing out its former Australian owner Ironbridge and facilitating a receivership-driven restructure that enabled MediaWorks to shed a burden of tax liabilities and international programme purchasing contracts. Oaktree eventually assumed 100% ownership of Mediaworks in 2015.

But here’s the rub. In May of this year, Oaktree itself was bought into by the giant Canadian firm Brookfields Asset Management... In the light of the Brookfields stake and the uncertain state of the global economy, Oaktree has come under pressure to shed and/or streamline the underperforming assets in its portfolio. More>>

 

Bullying Investigations: Police Commissioner Announces Independent Review

Police Commissioner Mike Bush has today announced an independent review of the systems and processes NZ Police has in place to address complaints of bullying. More>>

PM's Post-Cab: Now We Are Two

Questions covered Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters' comments on the potential closure of Mediaworks' television channels, the Auckland light rail planning process, the select committee report on the Zero Carbon Bill and its methane target range... More>>

Court Issues New Guildines: Revamp Of Meth Sentencing Welcomed

The court accepted submissions by both the New Zealand Bar Association and the New Zealand Law Society that rather than solely focusing on the quantity of meth involved, there should be greater focus on the role of the offender. More>>

ALSO:

'Armed Response Teams': Armed Police "Will Cause American-Style Shootings"

The Police Commissioner's announcement that squadcars of officers with automatic rifles will patrol New Zealand's streets is dangerous and unnecessary, according to the criminal justice community organisation People Against Prisons Aotearoa. The ... More>>

ALSO:

Control Orders: Amnesty Says Don't Rush Terrorism Bill

"The problem is, we often see the word “terrorism” being applied broadly by oppressive regimes to detain innocent people who're simply rallying for a better life." More>>

ALSO:

Expert Reaction: $17 million To Fight Online Extremist Content

The Department of Internal Affairs will double its work investigating and preventing violent extremism online. Funding will also help bolster the Chief Censor's work to make fast decisions about harmful content. More>>

ALSO:

Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info

Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers. Those recommendations are: More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 