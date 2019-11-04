Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Luxon National’s candidate in Botany

Monday, 4 November 2019, 11:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party


New Zealand National Party

Media Release


4 November 2019

Luxon National’s candidate in Botany

Local party members have selected Christopher Luxon as National’s candidate in Botany for the 2020 General Election.

Mr Luxon is the former Chief Executive Officer of Air New Zealand and also held a number of senior roles with the multinational consumer goods company Unilever. He lives in Auckland with his wife Amanda and two children.

“I’m incredibly humbled to be chosen as National’s candidate in Botany and am grateful to the party delegates for their support,” Mr Luxon says.

“Botany is a part of who I am. I lived here growing up, attended local schools, and the hard-working, middle-class values that were instilled in me then are my values today.

“You can find everything that makes Auckland a great global city here, and I will be working incredibly hard to be Botany’s next National MP.

“Botany is one of the most diverse electorates in the country, it has strong businesses and outstanding schools – but it is not without its challenges.

“Like the rest of New Zealand, it is facing the pinch from a Coalition Government that is breaking its promises to Kiwis, hiking the cost of living, and failing to deliver on the things that matter.

“Botany, and New Zealand, needs an effective National Government. Simon Bridges leads a team that knows how to get things done and is ready to hit the ground running.

“My message to Botany voters is that you deserve an MP you can trust and be proud of, in a National Government whose bottom line is you.

“I’ll be fighting hard to earn Botany’s trust and to ensure we don’t waste another three years with a Labour-led Government that Kiwis can’t afford.”

National Leader Simon Bridges says Mr Luxon’s selection shows that National’s status as the home of talent remains firmly in place.

“It is no accident that we attract strong candidates like Christopher, given we’re the most popularly supported party in Parliament and the largest and most effective Opposition this country has ever seen,” Mr Bridges says.

“Christopher shares National’s belief that government has a responsibility to spend tax dollars carefully and in a way that delivers results.

“I know he’s going to run a strong, successful campaign here because the people of Botany are sick of a staggeringly incompetent Labour Government that delegates everything to working groups, is soft on crime, and continues to tax Kiwis through the teeth.

“I’m looking forward to campaigning with Christopher in Botany, and to having him join us in a National Government in 2020.”



Biographical Notes: Christopher Luxon

Christopher Luxon is a businessman, father and proud New Zealander with extensive experience at the highest levels of global corporate leadership.

He was born in Christchurch and raised in Howick, Auckland, attending local Botany schools including Cockle Bay Primary and Howick College. He holds a Bachelor and Master of Commerce (Business Administration) from the University of Canterbury, which he attended between 1989 and 1992.

Upon graduating, Mr Luxon commenced a successful 18 year career at Unilever, working in New Zealand and around the globe, concluding his time with the company based in Toronto as President and CEO of Unilever Canada.

In 2011, he returned home upon being appointed CEO of Air New Zealand. Under his leadership, it returned record profits, saw all time customer satisfaction scores, and the highest levels of staff engagement.

Christopher has won numerous business awards, including the Peter Blake Leader Award and the Deloitte CEO of the Year. Outside his corporate roles, he has served as Chair of the Prime Minister’s Business Advisory Council and is a Vice Chair and Trustee of the international aid organisation Tearfund New Zealand.

Christopher is married to Amanda and together they live in Auckland with their two children.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


"Upgrade": China FTA Negotiations Conclude

Key outcomes of the upgrade include:

• New rules that will make exporting to China easier and reduce compliance costs for New Zealand exports by millions of dollars each year. This includes, for example, faster border release of fresh food products, and other products that may have transited through other countries en route to China.

• The introduction of environmental considerations - the most ambitious environment chapter and the highest level of commitment that China has agreed in any FTA. It includes commitments to promote environment protection and ensure that environmental standards are not used for trade protectionist purposes.

• The upgrade will also mean that 99% of New Zealand’s $3b wood and paper trade to China will have preferential access, with tariff elimination over a 10 year implementation period on 12 additional wood and paper products worth NZ$36 million in trade to China. More>>

 
 

Auckland Council Restructure: New Committees Include Climate Change

Mayor Phil Goff has unveiled changes to Auckland Council’s committee structure, including establishing a new climate change committee and new subcommittees for CCO oversight and value for money. More>>

ALSO:

Forest & Bird: Court RMA Decision Means Better Marine Protection

Today’s decision upheld the High Court and Environment Court’s rulings that the RMA can be used to protect New Zealand’s coastal marine environment from the negative effects of fishing. More>>

ALSO:

ASEAN & Sheep Placenta Cream: Ardern Meets Thai PM

Mr Prayut greeted Ms Ardern warmly, asking about her daughter Neve, who was back home in New Zealand. Then it was down to business with talk of taking tips from New Zealand about adding value to agricultural goods. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Stone Age Package

Bad enough that the National Party led by Simon Bridges is still aiming to run a modern economy with a package of ideas – tax cuts, de-regulation, small government – which became discredited over a decade ago...This though, National has proved it is still stuck in a social time warp as well. More>>

ALSO:

ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Greens' Love For A Forest Destroyer

So few genuine checks and balances exist in New Zealand in important areas – land purchases, security and intelligence – that it is alarming when even these minimal safeguards are swept aside. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 