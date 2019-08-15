Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Gales and snow this weekend

Thursday, 15 August 2019, 1:18 pm
Press Release: MetService


MetService News Release
15 August 2019


Gales and snow this weekend

MetService is forecasting gales and snow this weekend following settled weather today and tomorrow.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best says, “An active cold front over the Southern Ocean is expected to move onto southern New Zealand by the end of Friday.”

“Expect strong northwesterlies to develop over the South Island ahead of the front, and showers in the west of the island turning to rain, with possible heavy falls in the west. The remainder of the country on Friday can expect northwesterlies, with only a few showers in the west.”

“On Saturday however, the cold front moves north over the South Island during the morning, reaching Cook Strait around midday and bringing a band of rain, with snow lowering to around between 400 and 500 metres in the east of the South Island. The front and rain band are expected to continue moving north Saturday evening,” adds Best.

Heavy rain is expected to affect the Tararua Ranges Saturday evening, with snow lowering to 600 metres at night, possibly affecting the top of the Remutaka Hill Road Sunday morning.

Sunday sees the front continuing to move north, followed by strong, cold, showery southeasterlies. Snow is expected to affect high level roads in the Gisborne, Hawkes Bay and Wairarapa districts, including the Desert Road,” says Best

“The southeasterlies and showers are expected ease over the South Island during Sunday, as a ridge builds over the southern half of the island, leading to a cold night for many inland places. For example, Ashburton and Queenstown residents will wake up to a frosty -4C Monday morning, with widespread frosts elsewhere”

The ridge is forecast to move north during Monday, and the showers over central and southern areas should become few and far between. Periods of rain and strong southeasterlies over the upper North Island should slowly ease during Monday.

Keep appraised of any severe weather expected over the weekend, by visiting our Severe Weather Outlook webpage at http://bit.ly/SWOutlook and monitor our Severe Weather Watches and Warnings webpage at http://bit.ly/AllWarnings.

MetService, has refreshed its website to make it even easier for New Zealanders to get the weather information they need. From today, the new look website beta.metservice.com is available to preview, with MetService encouraging people to check it out and provide their feedback to website@metservice.com. The refreshed site will run concurrently to the original website over the coming months.

forecast


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Ground Rules: Government Moves To Protect Best Growing Land

“Continuing to grow food in the volumes and quality we have come to expect depends on the availability of land and the quality of the soil. Once productive land is built on, we can’t use it for food production, which is why we need to act now.” More>>

ALSO:

Royal Society: Calls For Overhaul Of Gene-Technology Regulations

An expert panel considering the implications of new technologies that allow much more controlled and precise ‘editing’ of genes, has concluded it’s time for an overhaul of the regulations and that there’s an urgent need for wide discussion and debate about gene editing... More>>

ALSO:

Retail: Card Spending Dips In July

Seasonally-adjusted electronic card spending dipped in July by 0.1 percent after being flat in June, according to Stats NZ. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent lift, according to the median in a Bloomberg poll. More>>

ALSO:

Product Stewardship: Govt Takes More Action To Reduce Waste

The Government is proposing a new way to deal with environmentally harmful products before they become waste, including plastic packing and bottles, as part of a wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills. More>>

ALSO:

Earnings Update: Fonterra Sees Up To $675m Loss On Writedowns

“While the Co-op’s FY19 underlying earnings range is within the current guidance of 10-15 cents per share, when you take into consideration these likely write-downs, we expect to make a reported loss of $590-675 million this year, which is a 37 to 42 cent loss per share." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 