Significant wet weather for the west of the South Island

7/10/19

“Conditions for the West Coast of the South Island are looking particularly wet in the coming days,” comments MetService Meteorologist Andy Best, “as a slow-moving front and deepening Low over the Tasman Sea affect the South Island this week.”

These features will bring a strong, humid northwest airstream onto the West Coast and the Southern Alps with a prolonged period of heavy rain. Meanwhile, places east of the Divide can expect warm temperatures through to Thursday, with Christchurch, Kaikoura and Blenheim hitting the low 20’s on Tuesday.

The worst of the weather is forecast for the West Coast and Southern Alps, including northern Fiordland and the Canterbury Headwaters, where Orange Severe Weather Warnings are now in force.

“For Westland, this is likely to be a significant rain event where 400 to 600mm could accumulate over an extended period from Tuesday to Thursday, mainly in the ranges. This forecast amount of rain will be considerable, even for this area which typically sees large amounts of rain and disruptions are possible due to slips and surface flooding. A Heavy Rain Watch is also in force for the Otago Headwaters.

Elsewhere, the south of the South Island looks a little unsettled this week. A few spots of rain turning to more scattered rain on Tuesday, and these scattered falls remain the flavour of the forecast over Southland, Clutha and much of Otago through until at least Friday. Cooler east to southeast winds in these regions on Friday should result in maximum temperatures of just 12C in Christchurch, 10C in Dunedin and 9C for Invercargill.

Over the North Island, most places enjoy a mostly fine start to the week. Some cloud and isolated showers prevail over the north and west of the Island on Tuesday and Wednesday, but a fine day elsewhere. Plenty of sunshine from Gisborne to Wairarapa with temperatures rising to 23C in Gisborne.

Looking to Thursday, northerlies are expected to pull air south from the Tropics, resulting in increasing humidities across northern New Zealand and drizzle patches developing north of about Taupo with a warm but muggy Thursday night.

With plenty of weather around, MetService advise people to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings in case further severe weather advice is issued.

