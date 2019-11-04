Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

A warm week ahead

Monday, 4 November 2019, 12:41 pm
Press Release: MetService

04/11/19

MetService meteorologists are forecasting a warm week ahead for many places, though not as hot as the temperatures seen the past weekend. Temperatures pushed above 30C for some parts this weekend, particularly for the eastern South Island, though it was Kawerau in the Bay of Plenty that saw the hottest temperature with 34.6C – a November record since 1954. Temperatures on Monday afternoon are expected to be similar to yesterday’s for the North Island, but a few degrees cooler than yesterday for the South Island.

MetService Meteorologist Claire Nickson says, “We expect to see high temperatures reaching 29C for Napier and Hasting on Monday, then temperatures in the mid-twenties continue for many North Island places this week. Temperatures for the South Island take a small dip on Wednesday and Thursday behind a cold front, before warming a few degrees again on Friday as strong northwesterlies develop.”

High pressure, which allowed temperatures to soar this weekend, is gradually moving away to the northeast early this week and a front is approaching the far south late on Monday. This front will bring rain to the west coast of the South Island on Tuesday, and a Heavy Rain Watch has been issued for Fiordland and the ranges of Westland. Over in the east of the South Island, the front will bring scattered rain as far north as Christchurch on Tuesday. The front very gradually makes its way northwards over the country, bringing showers to the North Island on Friday and Saturday. Another front brings further rain to the west of the South Island at the end of the week.

“Overall, we are expecting warm, fine weather for the North Island, until showers develop on Friday for northern and western areas,” Nickson says. “The South Island can expect periods of wet weather in the west, while in the east, we can expect scattered rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, then mainly fine with warm temperatures and strengthening northwesterlies winds to end the week.”


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LA-London Out; Auckland-NY In: "New Era" For Air NZ International

Air New Zealand is accelerating its ambitions for North America and will launch a non-stop service between Auckland and New York using its 787-9 Dreamliner in October 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Data Investment: Govt Backs Te Reo, Environmental Data Research

The Government is investing in ambitious research that will digitise Te Reo, grow the low-carbon protein efficient aquaculture industry, help interpret environmental trends, and large data sets says Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

Training: 27 Percent Increase In Trades Academy Places

Two secondary-school initiatives are being expanded as part of the Government’s plan to see more young New Zealanders take up a trade to help close the skills gap. More>>

ALSO:

Unsolicited Messages: NZ Company Fined $36,000

The New Zealand Trustees Association (NZTA) and founder, Errol Anderson, have been fined a total penalty of NZ$ 44,000 in the Auckland High Court for sending unsolicited commercial electronic messages. More>>

Marine And Freshwater Reports: EDS Calls For Urgent Action On Marine Management

“There are some big issues to address. These include many marine species and habitats that are in serious trouble. Of the sample investigated, the report finds that 22% of marine mammals, 90% of seabirds and 80% of shorebirds are threatened with or actually at risk of extinction..." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 