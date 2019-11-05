World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

1,500 Energy Experts Gather in Bangkok

Tuesday, 5 November 2019
Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

1,500 Energy Experts Gather in Bangkok in November to Secure Thailand's Energy Future

BANGKOK, Nov 5, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - On November 27-28, 1,500 renewable energy leaders from across Thailand will come together at The Future Energy Show Thailand 2019, a free-to-attend event to help Thailand achieve its renewable energy potential.

With Thailand's rapidly developing economy and growing population, it already leads Southeast Asia in renewable energy installed capacity, and with the Alternative Energy Development Plan (AEDP) targeting 30% renewable energy by 2036, billions of dollars are being invested in its energy transformation. The Smart Grid initiative, part of the Ministry of Energy's Master Plan, maps out a framework for energy supply security, grid resiliency, and energy efficiency, working in tandem with the Thailand 4.0 Initiative. Thailand's state-owned utilities alone will spend over USD 6 billion (Bt 200 billion) on implementing smart grid projects between now and 2036.

Featuring insights from over 130 outstanding speakers across six free-to-attend stages, attendees will enjoy insights on the latest technologies in solar, energy storage, wind, smart grids and smart energy, power generation, transmission and distribution and more.

Keynote speakers include:
- Bundit Sapachai, President of BGPG
- Dr. Akarin Suwannarat, Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer, Energy Absolute
- Dr. Surat Tanterdtid, Enterprise Architecture Chief, IT Strategic Planning, EGAT

The event will also feature addresses from the Ministry of Energy and the Digital Economy Promotion Agency and all four major state utilities will be represented as speakers.

Additional speaker highlights follow:
- Peerapat Ussavacheep, Economist, Electric Rate & Forecast Division, Metropolitan Electricity Authority
- Prempreedee Kitirattrakarn, Principal -- Corporate Venture Capital, PTT Group
- Dr. Chakphed Madtharad, Smart Grid Planning Division, PEA
- Hein Ooman, Head of Business Origination & Asset Development APAC, ENGIE Solar
- Chollawit Winitchai, VP -- Head of International Investment, RATCH Group
- Anan Watcharapongvinij, Director -- Construction & Facilities, Siam Makro
- Sujay Shah, Executive Director -- Investment Banking Head -- Cleantech Coverage, Standard Chartered Bank
- Gilles Pascal, ASEAN Power & Utility Leader, EY
- Maxime Cassat, Managing Director, EDF Lab Singapore
- Dr Wandee Khunchornyakong Juljarern, CEO, SPCG

The Future Energy Show Thailand will bring together 1,500 attendees from technology and equipment manufacturers, turnkey suppliers, project developers, large energy users, property owners and more, alongside an exhibition featuring exciting solution providers and innovative start-ups changing the face of Thailand's energy industry.

The Future Energy Show Thailand 2019 (The Solar Show, The Power & Electricity Show, The Wind Show, The Smart Energy Show, The Energy Storage Show)
FREE Admission to exhibition & 6 theatres featuring over 130 speakers
Date: 27-28 November 2019
Venue: Impact Convention Center, Bangkok

About Terrapinn

Terrapinn is a global events company. Our events promote innovation and technology that change people's lives. We partner with the world's leading companies and innovators to make a difference.


