Next stage for mass rapid transit and state highway projects



14 November 2019

Media release

Next stage underway for mass rapid transit and state highway projects

Contracts for the next stage of engineering, design, and planning work on the two largest projects in Let’s Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) have gone out for tender.

LGWM Programme Director Andrew Body says this is a big step forward for the $6.4 billion programme as it develops a multi-modal transport system that will move more people with fewer vehicles.

“At its heart, Let’s Get Wellington Moving seeks to deliver a multi-modal transport system that moves more people with fewer vehicles. Mass rapid transit will transform Wellington’s public transport network and help shape a more compact and sustainable city and region,” says Mr Body.

The business case for mass rapid transit will inform decisions about the type of mass rapid transit (mode) and the preferred route. The business case for the state highway improvements project will identify preferred options for the Basin Reserve and an extra Mt Victoria tunnel.

“We need specialists with a strong understanding of what it takes to get things done in Wellington, combined with international expertise in planning, design and implementation of mass rapid transit.

“We’re looking for innovation in planning and design, including opportunities to enhance spaces for the community. We’ll also ensure the special character of the Basin Reserve is preserved.

“The estimated combined investment in mass rapid transit and state highway improvements will be $3 billion. This will be a once-in-a-generation investment in Wellington’s transport network. With an investment of this scale we must ensure we get it right.

“We need to determine the most appropriate route and type of mass rapid transit, and how it integrates with the wider transport system, particularly the bus network, and other projects in the programme including the state highways package.

“The state highways package will investigate which improvements at the Basin Reserve will provide the best outcomes for the transport network and the community. It will also investigate the extra Mt Victoria tunnel, and how the wider transport system will operate with these improvements.

“Our plan is large, complex, and ambitious. With projects as big as these, we need to investigate and plan carefully at the start. We’ll be working closely with our partners, stakeholders, and the community as we design each project,” says Mr Body.

The tenders close on 23 December and will be awarded in the new year. The initial business case work is expected to be completed by early 2021.

LGWM is a partnership between Wellington City Council, Greater Wellington Regional Council, and the NZ Transport Agency. LGWM’s vision is to build a great harbour city, accessible to all, with attractive places, shared streets, and efficient local and regional journeys. To realise this vision, the programme is focused on moving more people with fewer vehicles.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

