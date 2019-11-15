Serious crash, Pigeon Bay
Friday, 15 November 2019, 1:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Serious crash, Pigeon Bay"
Emergency services are
currently at the scene of a serious crash on Port
Levy-Pigeon Bay Road, Pigeon Bay, where a single vehicle has
gone down a bank.
Police were called about
12.15pm.
Initial indications are two people may be
seriously injured, while another three are understood to
have moderate injuries.
The road is closed while the
Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.
Motorists are
advised to avoid the area and delay travel if
possible.
ENDS
